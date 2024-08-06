SPOTY Betting: Keely Hodgkinson 4/6 favourite after winning Olympic gold

Hodgkinson goes odds-on after winning gold

Fellow gold medalist Finucane second favourite

Keely Hodgkinson is 4/61.67 to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year after she took gold with a sensational victory in the Olympic 800m final in Paris.

In what may be the crowning moment for Team GB at this summer's games, Hodgkinson dominated the race and was relentless at the end when holding off the challenge of Kenyan rival Mary Moraa.

The 22-year-old British runner has captured the imagination of the public so much that she went odds-on to win SPOTY which is announced every year in December.

It is difficult to see who could stop her adding the BBC award to her list of accolades, based on the current odds, which have been shaken up by Team GB's excellent performance in Paris.

Finucane second favourite for SPOTY

Emma Finucane is 4/15.00 second favourite after winning a gold medal in the team spring cycling with Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant.

Finucane's odds may shorten if she wins more medals are on the horizon, with the 21-year-old to contest both the keirin and the individual sprint, the event in which she is the world champion, in Paris.

The Scottish middle-distance runner Josh Kerr is 10/1 before he runs in the 1500m final tonight. Kerr is 2.466/4 second favourite to win his eagerly-awaited showdown against favourite JakobIngebritsen.

Matthew Hudson Smith is 16/1 before he runs in the 400 metres and, at the same SPOTY price, Katarina Johnson-Thompson will attempt to win Olympic heptathlon.

Tom Pidcock, who won Gold in the men's mountain-biking in sensational style last week, is 20/1 to win SPOTY.

Another gold medalist, Alex Yee, who won the men's triathlon, is 25/1.