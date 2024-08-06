Paris Olympics 2024 Tips: Kerr vs Ingebrigtsen headlines Tuesday's action, plus 19/1 Steeplechase tip

7/4 2.75 Alfred can do sprint double by winning Women's 200m

Josh Kerr ( 7/5 2.40 ) still looks value against Ingebrigtsen

Women's 3,000m Steeplechase is more open than market suggests

Odds-on Tentoglou has Men's Long Jump to lose

5/2 3.50 Australia can unseat dominant Dutch in Men's Cycling Team Sprint

Alfred can become great by taking women's sprint double

In the women's sprint, Julien Alfred (ST LUCIA) (7/42.75) - fresh off her win in the 100m - will be hard to beat. She remains second-favourite, though, behind Gabrielle Thomas (USA) (8/151.53). Thomas - who won bronze in Tokyo and silver at the World Championships in Budapest last year - holds the three fastest times of anyone this season.

At the time of writing, the semi-finals are yet to be run, but after both athletes sailed through their heats, it's Alfred who looks the value. She was only a whisker behind Thomas at the London Diamond League, and buoyed by her win in the 100m, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see her go close to Florence Griffith-Joyner's world record set in Seoul in 1988.

Recommended Bet Back Julien Alfred in Women's 200m SBK 7/4

Men's 1,500m to be clash of the Games

The semi-finals now run, we are no closer to knowing the likely winner of the Men's 1,500m, one of the most eagerly anticipated clashes on the Olympic programme between Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NORWAY) (5/61.84) and Josh Kerr (GB) (7/52.40). Both looked comfortable in qualifying for the final, and it's no surprise to see that pre-Olympic tip Kerr's odds have shortened. He is still preferred.

Should the pairing get so wrapped up with racing each other that neither of them win, Yared Nuguse (USA) (17/29.50) is most likely to profit. After a dreadful heat, he looked strong in the semi-finals.

Open Women's 3,000m Steeplechase to provide surprise

It's unsurprising that 2023 World Champion Winfred Yavi (BAHRAIN) (11/102.11) is favourite for the Women's 3,000m Steeplechase. She's been the coming force in the discipline for a few seasons and many expect her to go on to better the world record of Beatrice Chepkoech (KENYA) (3/14.00), set in 2018.

The event isn't as clear cut as the market suggests, though, and a valid case can be made for several. Reigning Olympic Champion Peruth Chemutai (UGANDA) (11/43.75) set the fastest time in the world this season when winning the Diamon League in Eugene in May, with Yavi and Chepkoech behind her, and Valerie Constien (USA) (35/136.00) set a new personal best of 9.03 when winning the US Trials in June.

Home favourite Alice Finot (FRANCE) (20/121.00) shouldn't be ruled out in an event that can often provide a surprise winner at major championships, but preference is for Norah Jeruto (KAZAKHSTAN) (19/120.00). The 2022 World Champion was serving a suspension for irregularities on her biological passport (she was found to have no case to answer) and missed the 2023 season. She will be motivated to make a point here.

Recommended Bet Back Norah Jeruto in Women's Steeplechase SBK 19/1

Tentoglou should retain Olympic Long Jump crown

Miltiadis Tentoglou (GREECE) (1/51.20) looked imperious when jumping to 8.32 with his first attempt in qualifying for the Men's Long Jump final, well clear of the required 8.15 mark. He was one of only two athletes to qualify automatically, and the reigning European, World and Olympic Champion has the gold to lose.

If there is to be a shock, it might be provided by Simon Ehammer (SWITZERLAND) (16/117.00). He was third to Tentoglou in the European Championships and has consistently gone over 8.30 this season.

Rogers can beat Price in Women's Hammer Throw

With 2022 World Champion and 2024 world leading thrower Brooke Andersen (USA) failing to qualify for the US team, Carmyn Rogers (CANADA) (4/71.57) is the rightful favourite for gold. If throwing her best, Rogers need only worry about DeAnna Price (USA) (21/103.10), but Olympic finals are fraught with pressure in these technical events, and there are a slew of athletes who could surprise if the top two don't bring their A-game. One to watch rather than bet on.

Back 5/2 3.50 Australia to unseat dominant Dutch in Men's Team Sprint

In track cycling, the second gold medal of the Olympics will be decided in the Men's Team Sprint, an event the Dutch (10/111.91) have dominated since winning the World Championship in 2018. In the intervening years they have won an Olympics and five out of six of the world titles on offer, losing only once to Australia (5/23.50), who took the world crown in 2022.

Netherlands are powered by Harrie Lavreysen - favourite for the Men's Individual Sprint - and can win again here, but the value bet is to support the Australians, who were only four-hundredths of a second behind the Dutch at the Glasgow World Championships last year. Australia are favoured to Great Britain (23/103.30).

Recommended Bet Back Australia in Men's Cycling Team Sprint SBK 5/2

