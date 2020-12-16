SPOTY and Strictly Odds: Lewis Hamilton and Bill Bailey backed for wins

Lewis Hamilton is 1.330/100 on the Exchange to win Sports Personality of the Year when the ceremony takes place on Sunday.

It's been an extraordinary year for the Formula 1 driver who won his seventh Drivers' Championship to equal Michael Schumacher's record.

Hamilton is the clear favourite to win SPOTY, with snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan 9.28/1 his closest rival, although it might have been different had long-time jolly boxer Tyson Fury 17.016/1 not demanded to be removed from contention.

Fury is still as short as 3.02/1 to finish in the top three, with Hamilton and O'Sullivan, although jockey Hollie Doyle has shortened to 1.758/11.

Stuart Broad is a longshot in the SPOTY betting but Betfair Ambassador Graeme Swann was full of praise for his former-team-mate.

Swann said: "Good on Broady for the SPOTY nomination. He's already done better than I did because there are only six on the shortlist - I finished ninth out of 10! (I did beat David Haye though.)"

Could we see an upset on Strictly?

While it's difficult to quibble with the SPOTY odds the Strictly betting on the Exchange looks more contentious.

Bill Bailey 1.738/11 is the favourite to win as he has been for several weeks. The comedian has proved popular with fans since the start of the series. But does it matter that he and partner Oti Mabuse are yet to finish top of the leaderboard?

Maybe not as it's the fans who will decide the winner on Saturday via public vote. Each couple will be performing three routines, including their own favourite from the series, a spectacular Showdance and a Judges' Pick.

Graeme Swann previously appeared on Strictly and had this to say about Oti's determination to win:

"I'd love Bill Bailey and my old dance partner Oti to come out on top, partly because she used to scream at me 20 times a day that all she ever wants to do is win that thing. But Bill has done really well and he's having the time of his life - and I'm not surprised by how trim he's looking, I know how much weight you lose doing that show!"

It's been an unpredictable series so far and last weekend saw Jamie Laing upset the elimination odds by surviving the dance-off for the third week in a row. Laing 80.079/1 is the big outsider for the final but HRVY 3.1511/5 and Maisie Smith 8.88/1 are both in with a shout.

HRVY was so good on Saturday that one judge said he could be invited back next year as a professional dancer (they were only half-joking) and he could certainly push Bill close.

Maisie, meanwhile, was the ante-post jolly before a couple of patchy performances saw her slide in the betting. But she's recovered well and scored a maximum last Saturday.

So this weekend two specials betting centrepieces reach their conclusion for another year and it's on the dance floor that we have the best chance of seeing an upset.