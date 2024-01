Kane and Bellingham around 8/1 in Euro 24 year

Cavendish and GB athletes are also ones to watch

Darts star Luke Littler is the first sporting sensation of 2024 and the early favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) after his stunning displays at the World Championship.

The 16-year-old is 7.613/2 to win SPOTY ahead of his semi-final against Rob Cross this evening.

Littler is 15/82.88 to win the tournament at the first attempt. He is the youngest player to win a match at the World Championship and has dropped only four sets all tournament.

The Warrington-born youngster's performances so far make his emergence arguably the most extraordinary by a young British sportsperson since tennis player Emma Raducanu won the US Open in 2021.

It is less than a month since Mary Earps won SPOTY 2023 but already a teenager who was unknown until recently has ignited the 2024 market.

Euro 2024 puts England stars in frame

This is a big year for the England football team - the current favourites at 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook to win Euro 2024.

On paper, everything is in place for the Three Lions to succeed in Germany, with Gareth Southgate leading them to what is likely to be his last tournament, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham thriving for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid respectively.

Hopes will be high that England can go one better than at Euro 2020 when they lost the final on penalties.

If they succeed then Kane and Bellingham could be strong contenders to win SPOTY and both start the year at 9.417/2 on the Betfair Exchange.

Cavendish and Olympians also in contention

Mark Cavendish is 9.417/2 to win SPOTY. The British cycling legend, 38, chose to race on in 2024, signing a new deal with the Astana Qazaqstan team.

He fractured his collarbone at last year Tour de France but hopes to compete in his 15th Tour this summer and is targetting the stage win record.

The Olympics also take place in France, with Paris hosting in July and August 2024, and world champion British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson is 19.018/1 in the SPOTY betting on the Exchange.

British runners Keely Hodgkinson and Dina Asher-Smith will both be targetting Olympic medals in Paris and are ones to watch in the SPOTY betting if they are successful.

It's set to be another big year for sport, and SPOTY favouritism on Betfair between now and December is likely to change hands several times, so read updates on Betting.Betfair for all the latest moves.