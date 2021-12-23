Christmas Number One Betting: Ladbaby odds-on but anti-Boris song storms charts

For weeks the betting has indicated that the Christmas number one is a foregone conclusion and, based on a cursory look at the odds, Ladbaby are still a shoo-in.

They are an unbackable 1/33 to be top of the chart tree at Christmas with their charity single Sausage Rolls For Everyone.

Their nearest rivals, according to the market, are Elton John and Ed Sheeran at 12/1. George Ezra is 16/1 for his slice of schmaltz.

But it's one of the artist that comes next in the betting at 25/1 that is making headlines in the final days of the race.

Comedy rock group The Kunts are storming up the charts with "Boris Johnson Is STILL A F***ing C***". The track appeared at number five in the midweek UK chart update.

And Ladbaby's Mark Hoyle is rattled. He hit out at The Kunts, saying:

"It takes a certain sort of person to download a song with that in the title, but you never know."

Perhaps Hoyle's comments misread the public mood.

The government's popularity has plummeted in recent weeks and the odds on Johnson leaving office in the next 12 months have shortened significantly.

Last week, the Conservatives lost a by-election in North Shropshire where they previously held a big majority. On Monday, thousands of darts fans watching the PDC Championship at Alexandra Palace chanted: "Stand up if you hate Boris."

Christmas number one is among the most coveted honours in pop music, although in recent years it has been taken by songs that have more going for them than musical merit.

In 2009, an online campaign managed to catapult Rage Against the Machine's Killing in the Name to top spot, while for the past three years the public have got behind Ladbaby's efforts to raise money for charity.

But perhaps it's time for a change. The Spice Girls had three consecutive Christmas number ones in the mid-1990s and The Beatles achieved the same feat three decades earlier.

Nobody has ever managed four. Will this year prove to be a sausage roll too many for Ladbaby? The race is looking tighter than expected.