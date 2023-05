Betfair Eurovision data reveals possible winner

Favourites Sweden could be denied on Saturday

UK must pull off biggest upset for over decade

Finland could deny neighbours Sweden a record seventh Eurovision title at Saturday's final in Liverpool, according to historical data from the Betfair Exchange.

As the build-up continues with Tuesday's semi-finals, the Swedes are 8/13 to triumph in 2023 and equal Ireland's all-time wins record.

But a study of the pre-tournament odds of winners from the last 10 years showed that favourites do not always deliver and pointed Finland 11/4 being well-positioned in the market this time.

They will be represented by Käärijä whose song Cha Cha Cha combines industrial metal and hyperpop.

Finland have only won Eurovision once (with Lordi's "Hard Rock Hallelujah" in 2006) but Käärijä may be encouraged by the Betfair data which suggest he has a chance of going home as the cha-cha-champion on Saturday.

Mae Muller and the UK are 50/1 outsiders to win, but can take some confidence from Ukraine's 2016 effort when they defied odds of 19/1 to triumph.

That was the biggest upset of the past decade and Ukraine won again last year at a much shorter price.

Last year, the UK came second - their best performance since 1997 - and fans were hoping they could go one better this time.

The dream is fading and Muller needs to produce a surprise if home fans are not to go home disappointed.

Eurovision winner pre-tournament odds - past 10 years

2012: Sweden 6/5

2013: Denmark 4/5

2014: Austria 23/10

2015: Sweden 21/20

2016: Ukraine 19/1

2017: Portugal 9/5

2018: Israel 4/1

2019: Netherlands 20/21

2021: Italy 21/10

2022: Ukraine 4/6