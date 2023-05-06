</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fspecials%2Feurovision-song-contest%2Fwho-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fspecials%2Feurovision-song-contest%2Fwho-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united-v-arsenal-tips-how-to-back-a-13-2-bet-builder-at-st-james-park-on-sunday-050523-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 13/2 Bet Builder in Newcastle v Arsenal</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-manchester-united-tips---ten-hags-men-to-falter-again-060523-140.html">West Ham v Manchester United: Ten Hag's men to falter again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tipsheet-stats-and-bet-builders-to-7-1-040523-204.html">Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Stats and Bet Builders priced up to 7/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/sunday-racing-tips-three-fresh-tips-from-tony-calvin-for-1000-guineas-day-060523-166.html">Sunday Racing Tips: Three fresh tips from Tony Calvin for 1,000 Guineas day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-very-solid-claims-in-1000-guineas-among-my-seven-sunday-rides-050523-368.html">Ryan Moore: Very solid claims in 1,000 Guineas among my seven Sunday rides</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/sunday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-backing-man-and-sam-on-1000-guineas-day-060523-288.html">Sunday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake is backing Man and Sam on 1,000 Guineas day</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-wells-fargo-championship-tips-fleetwood-shows-the-way-in-charlotte-050523-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Defending champ the halfway fancy </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-wells-fargo-championship-and-italian-open-020523-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Wells Fargo Championship and Italian Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/italian-open-first-round-leader-tips-side-with-sullivan-to-find-80-1-winner-020523-719.html">Italian Open First-Round Leader Tips: Side with 80/1 Sullivan to find another winner</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-new-zealand-fifth-odi-tips-agha-hot-for-161-winner-060523-194.html">Pakistan v New Zealand Fifth ODI Tips: Agha hot for 16/1 winner</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-lucknow-super-giants-ipl-tips-titans-back-in-the-groove-060523-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Titans back in the groove</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/delhi-capitals-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-ipl-tips-early-squeeze-from-rcb-050523-194.html">Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Early squeeze from RCB</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-semi-final-tips-struff-market-movement-justified-for-karatsev-rematch-050523-778.html">Madrid Masters Semi Final Tips: Struff market movement justified for Karatsev rematch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-9-tips-karatsev-well-placed-to-end-zhangs-journey-040523-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 9 Tips: Karatsev well-placed to end Zhang's journey</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-8-tips-khachanov-facing-huge-task-against-alcaraz-030523-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 8 Tips: Khachanov facing huge task against Alcaraz</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Carnage for the Conservatives</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/general-election-odds-labour-majority-odds-on-after-tories-lose-key-councils-050523-204.html">General Election Odds: Labour majority backed after Tories lose key councils</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-odds-and-betting-anti-tory-pincer-movement-can-make-this-a-torrid-night-for-sunak-030523-171.html">UK Local Elections: Anti-Tory sentiment will make this a torrid night for Sunak</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Weekly Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rory McIlroy shhhh 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Weekly Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Eurovision Song Contest: The ultimate betting guide to the 2023 event</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/rob-furber/">Rob Furber</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-06">06 May 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Eurovision Song Contest: The ultimate betting guide to the 2023 event", "name": "Eurovision Song Contest: The ultimate betting guide to the 2023 event", "description": "Eurovision returns to the UK for the first time in 25 years with a spring in its step after Sam Ryder finished runner-up last year with 'Space Man'. Rob Furb...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/who-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/who-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-06T13:48:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-06T14:15:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Eurovision returns to the UK for the first time in 25 years with a spring in its step after Sam Ryder finished runner-up last year with 'Space Man'. Rob Furber offers a handy betting guide ahead of next week's action in Liverpool. The Eurovision trading experience on the Betfair Exchange is the ultimate adrenaline rush, and an intense, plate-spinning exercise requiring cool, calm thinking under pressure. In an ideal world, you would hire an entire floor of Canary Wharf and have a team of traders working on your behalf, with pit bosses shouting instructions to make the most of opportunities during the manic, grand final in-running points reveal. As a sole trader you can still make hay and here are ten handy tips to help you find a trading edge: Look for kitsch, camp and OTT For the first time, this year's semi-finals are being decided by televote-only before reverting to the traditional 50/50 televote/jury split in the grand final. This partly explains why Finland is an odds-on favourite to win semi 1, while Sweden is favourite, currently trading at [2.16], to win the grand final. No juries in the semi-finals this year could spell trouble for some nations who have brought jury-friendly songs. Counter to that, televote-friendly entries are now king so be on the look out for anything kitsch, camp, cabaret and OTT competing in the semi-finals as these are the staples Eurovision audiences tend to lap up and vote for. Money to be made away from winner bets You don't have to find the winner of Eurovision to carve out a sizeable profit. Who takes the UK televote 12pts? Which country will perform first in the grand final? Top Big 5? Top Balkan? Who will finish last? These may sound arbitrary in nature but some of us round here make it our annual mission to try and solve the puzzle to all of the above, and a whole lot more besides. Success in Betfair's Eurovision side markets often holds the key to a profitable Contest. Top 10 market is built for Exchange betting The Top 10 market is one of the most keenly fought by traders and can be subject to dramatic price fluctuations. Following qualification to the grand final you will see Top 10 prices usually shorten across the board. But a key variable can shift prices again - whether nations draw 1st half or 2nd half in the grand final, in the qualifier press conferences that immediately follow the two semi-finals. Prices will then shift again after the reveal of the full grand final running order on Friday May 12, aka, Eurovision Eve. A first half draw is generally seen as a disadvantage but certain entries will maintain the same televote appeal regardless of running order position, and can also rely on points from their most trusted voting allies. That won't stop the market from over-reacting and the shrewd trader can take advantage of these price movements. Every loser wins The semi-finals, in particular, provide a window to successfully lay countries trading odds-on to qualify. This year there are 11 countries trading odds-on to qualify from semi 1; 12 in semi 2 (including Estonia). The Top 10 market offers a similar platform for potentially cheap laying opportunities. There will almost certainly be short-priced nations that miss this year's Top 10. Track public sentiment Who's gaining traction post-semi-final and who isn't? Some think the semi-final results feed into the betting markets despite the EBU not revealing the full semi-final breakdown until after the grand final. Keep an eye on how things shift following each semi-final. ESC Tracker offers a handy guide regarding how much impact songs are having on the iTunes and Spotify charts Europe-wide and this will shift prices, as will social media indicators. Let tellystats be your friend. Reversal in fortune Semi-final running order favour will often be reversed in the grand final. Australia has the pimp slot in semi-final 2 this year. This looks fantastic for its qualification prospects and boosts its chance of potentially even winning semi 2 this year. It's all looking hunky-dory in the Aussie camp but cool your jets, Voyager fans. If it draws first half in the grand final don't be surprised to see it turn up early in the running order, and it could even open the grand final. Conversely, those nations inconvenienced in the semi-finals with early running order slots will have the chance for much kinder treatment in the grand final if they qualify. Avoid the early front-runners Early front-runners during the grand final points reveal are prone to doing a Mister Coffey in this year's Grand National. The EBU uses an algorithm to try and mix things up as much as possible regarding the order in which countries reveal their jury points during the grand final. In a nutshell, this means that whoever leads early is less likely to be the eventual winner, as the EBU tries to intentionally conceal the jury topping nation for as long as it possibly can. Last year, Ukraine started very poorly across the first few nations to reveal jury points, allowing those who realised how cunning the EBU is in creating the order countries reveals their points, to back Ukraine at a drifting price before it came rattling back into odds-on favouritism, and ended up pulling away once the televotes were added on. Trading opportunities will arise courtesy of this EBU switcheroo. Take off those United Kingdom specs UK punters drive the Betfair Winner market to a large extent so also be prepared for wrong moves. A UK-centric view of ESC songs does not necessarily marry with the how the rest of Europe views them. Jamala's '1944' drifted like a barge after it was first seen and heard in semi-final 2 in 2016. This didn't stop Ukraine winning that year's Contest. Mae Muller performing from the pimp slot in the grand final for the UK, at home in Liverpool, is going to get a huge reception in the arena as the UK takes up hosting duties on behalf of Ukraine. There are ingredients there for a potential UK gamble. Not just the Outright, don't forget the side markets such as Top 15, Top 10 and Top 5. Don't believe the hype It is useful to ask yourself, which nations might generate snowballing gambles on grand final night, and treat them as back-to-lay propositions. When Graham Norton told UK viewers Barei's 'Say Yay!' was his favourite entry in 2016, the Spanish price plunged. Those who had followed the entire ESC season knew Spain was a no-hoper for the win and helped themselves to some appealing lay prices. UK viewers often latch onto the weirdest, wackiest and most in-your-face entries because recreational punters think they are what Eurovision is all about and they are sure to do well. So you might want to consider pre-empting these potential moves by getting the likes of Finland, Croatia and Austria on side. Jury v televote Jury-appealing or televote-friendly? It is worth a reminder, during the points reveal in the grand final, we get to see the jury points first. Inevitably, those nations doing well at the top of the jury scoring, will drop in price. But the jury points are only half of the equation, so if you can identify likely jury darlings that look potentially much weaker on the televote side of the voting equation, laying opportunities can emerge. In a similar vein, songs with less jury appeal can drift in price if they are initially lagging behind. You can take advantage if you think you've correctly identified countries with big televote potential, which can then go flying up the leaderboard into the top 5, top 10 or top 15, following the addition of their televote points haul. Fasten those seatbelts, Eurovision traders. We're in for one hell of a ride. Rob's top Eurovision tip... Back Slovenia to be Top Balkan @ 2/1", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/specials/GettyImages-1252386167.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/specials/GettyImages-1252386167.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/specials/GettyImages-1252386167.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Rob Furber", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/rob_furber" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/specials/GettyImages-1252386167.728x486.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/specials/GettyImages-1252386167.450x300.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/specials/GettyImages-1252386167.600x400.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/specials/GettyImages-1252386167.728x486.jpg 728w" alt="Eurovision Song Contest"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Liverpool, host city for Eurovision 2023</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.205251354" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.205251354">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Eurovision%20Song%20Contest%3A%20The%20ultimate%20betting%20guide%20to%20the%202023%20event&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fspecials%2Feurovision-song-contest%2Fwho-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fspecials%2Feurovision-song-contest%2Fwho-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fspecials%2Feurovision-song-contest%2Fwho-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fspecials%2Feurovision-song-contest%2Fwho-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fspecials%2Feurovision-song-contest%2Fwho-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html&text=Eurovision%20Song%20Contest%3A%20The%20ultimate%20betting%20guide%20to%20the%202023%20event" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Eurovision</strong> returns to the UK for the first time in 25 years with a spring in its step after Sam Ryder finished runner-up last year with 'Space Man'. Rob Furber offers a handy betting guide ahead of next week's action in Liverpool.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"A first half draw is generally seen as a disadvantage but certain entries will maintain the same televote appeal regardless of running order position, and can also rely on points from their most trusted voting allies."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>The <strong>Eurovision</strong> trading experience on the Betfair Exchange is the ultimate adrenaline rush, and an intense, plate-spinning exercise requiring cool, calm thinking under pressure.<p>In an ideal world, you would hire an entire floor of Canary Wharf and have a team of traders working on your behalf, with pit bosses shouting instructions to make the most of opportunities during the manic, <strong>grand final</strong> in-running points reveal.</p><p>As a sole trader you can still make hay and here are <strong>ten handy tips</strong> to help you find a trading edge:</p><h2>Look for kitsch, camp and OTT</h2><p></p><p>For the first time, this year's semi-finals are being decided by <strong>televote-only</strong> before reverting to the traditional 50/50 televote/jury split in the grand final.</p><p>This partly explains why Finland is an odds-on favourite to win <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.209457341" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>semi 1</strong></a>, while Sweden is favourite, currently trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.16</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>, to win the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.205251354" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>grand final</strong></a>.</p><p><strong>No juries</strong> in the semi-finals this year could spell trouble for some nations who have brought jury-friendly songs.</p><p>Counter to that, televote-friendly entries are now king so be on the look out for anything kitsch, camp, cabaret and OTT competing in the semi-finals as these are the staples Eurovision audiences tend to lap up and vote for.</p><h2>Money to be made away from winner bets</h2><p></p><p>You don't have to find the winner of Eurovision to carve out a sizeable profit. Who takes the UK televote 12pts? Which country will perform first in the grand final? <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.210667314" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Top Big 5</strong></a>? <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.212014736" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Top Balkan</strong></a>? Who will <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.212014675" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>finish last</strong></a>?</p><p>These may sound arbitrary in nature but some of us round here make it our annual mission to try and solve the puzzle to all of the above, and a whole lot more besides. Success in <strong>Betfair</strong>'s Eurovision side markets often holds the key to a profitable Contest.</p><h2>Top 10 market is built for Exchange betting</h2><p></p><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.210667353" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Top 10</strong></a> market is one of the most keenly fought by traders and can be subject to dramatic price fluctuations.</p><p>Following qualification to the grand final you will see <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.210667353" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Top 10</strong></a> prices usually shorten across the board. But a key variable can shift prices again - whether nations draw 1st half or 2nd half in the grand final, in the qualifier press conferences that immediately follow the two semi-finals. Prices will then shift again after the reveal of the full grand final <strong>running order</strong> on Friday May 12, aka, Eurovision Eve.</p><p>A <strong>first half draw</strong> is generally seen as a disadvantage but certain entries will maintain the same televote appeal regardless of running order position, and can also rely on points from their most trusted voting allies.</p><p>That won't stop the market from over-reacting and the shrewd trader can take advantage of these price movements.</p><h2><strong>Every loser wins</strong><strong></strong></h2><p></p><p>The semi-finals, in particular, provide a window to successfully lay countries trading odds-on to qualify. This year there are 11 countries trading odds-on to qualify from <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.210667354" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>semi 1</strong></a>; 12 in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.210667355" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>semi 2</strong></a> (including Estonia).</p><p>The Top 10 market offers a similar platform for potentially cheap laying opportunities. There will almost certainly be short-priced nations that miss this year's Top 10.</p><h2>Track public sentiment</h2><p></p><p>Who's gaining <strong>traction</strong> post-semi-final and who isn't? Some think the semi-final results feed into the betting markets despite the EBU not revealing the full semi-final breakdown until after the grand final. Keep an eye on how things shift following each semi-final.</p><p><a href="https://esctracker.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>ESC Tracker</strong></a> offers a handy guide regarding how much impact songs are having on the <strong>iTunes</strong> and Spotify charts Europe-wide and this will shift prices, as will social media indicators. Let <a href="https://tellystats.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>tellystats</strong></a> be your friend.</p><h2><strong>Reversal in fortune</strong><strong></strong></h2><p></p><p>Semi-final running order favour will often be reversed in the grand final. <strong>Australia</strong> has the pimp slot in semi-final 2 this year. This looks fantastic for its qualification prospects and boosts its chance of potentially even winning semi 2 this year.</p><p><img alt="230430_CHLOEHASHEMI-EBU-0285.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/specials/230430_CHLOEHASHEMI-EBU-0285.600x400.jpg" class="mt-image-none" width="2000" height="1333" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's all looking hunky-dory in the Aussie camp but cool your jets, Voyager fans. If it draws first half in the grand final don't be surprised to see it turn up early in the <strong>running order</strong>, and it could even open the grand final.</p><p>Conversely, those nations inconvenienced in the semi-finals with early running order slots will have the chance for much kinder treatment in the <strong>grand final</strong> if they qualify.</p><h2>Avoid the early front-runners</h2><p></p><p>Early <strong>front-runners</strong> during the grand final points reveal are prone to doing a Mister Coffey in this year's Grand National.</p><p>The EBU uses an <strong>algorithm</strong> to try and mix things up as much as possible regarding the order in which countries reveal their jury points during the grand final.</p><p>In a nutshell, this means that whoever leads early is less likely to be the eventual winner, as the EBU tries to intentionally <strong>conceal</strong> the jury topping nation for as long as it possibly can.</p><p>Last year, <strong>Ukraine</strong> started very poorly across the first few nations to reveal jury points, allowing those who realised how cunning the EBU is in creating the order countries reveals their points, to back Ukraine at a drifting price before it came rattling back into odds-on favouritism, and ended up pulling away once the televotes were added on. Trading opportunities will arise courtesy of this EBU switcheroo.</p><h2>Take off those United Kingdom specs</h2><p></p><p>UK punters drive the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.205251354" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Betfair Winner</strong></a> market to a large extent so also be prepared for wrong moves. A UK-centric view of ESC songs does not necessarily marry with the how the rest of Europe views them.</p><p><strong>Jamala</strong>'s '1944' drifted like a barge after it was first seen and heard in semi-final 2 in 2016. This didn't stop Ukraine winning that year's Contest.</p><p><strong>Mae Muller</strong> performing from the pimp slot in the grand final for the UK, at home in Liverpool, is going to get a huge reception in the arena as the UK takes up hosting duties on behalf of Ukraine.</p><p><img alt="GettyImages-1252192847.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/specials/GettyImages-1252192847.600x414.jpg" class="mt-image-none" width="1024" height="706" loading="lazy"></p><p>There are ingredients there for a potential UK gamble. Not just the Outright, don't forget the side markets such as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.212014424" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Top 15</strong></a>, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.210667353" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Top 10</strong></a> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.210667314" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>Top 5</strong></a>.</p><h2><strong>Don't believe the hype</strong><strong></strong></h2><p></p><p>It is useful to ask yourself, which nations might generate snowballing gambles on grand final night, and treat them as <strong>back-to-lay</strong> propositions.</p><p>When <strong>Graham Norton</strong> told UK viewers Barei's 'Say Yay!' was his favourite entry in 2016, the Spanish price plunged. Those who had followed the entire ESC season knew Spain was a no-hoper for the win and helped themselves to some appealing lay prices.</p><p><strong>UK viewers</strong> often latch onto the weirdest, wackiest and most in-your-face entries because recreational punters think they are what Eurovision is all about and they are sure to do well. So you might want to consider pre-empting these potential moves by getting the likes of Finland, Croatia and Austria on side.</p><h2><strong>Jury v televote</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Jury-appealing</strong> or televote-friendly? It is worth a reminder, during the points reveal in the grand final, we get to see the jury points first. Inevitably, those nations doing well at the top of the jury scoring, will drop in price.</p><p>But the jury points are only half of the equation, so if you can identify likely jury darlings that look potentially much weaker on the <strong>televote</strong> side of the voting equation, laying opportunities can emerge.</p><p>In a similar vein, songs with less jury appeal can drift in price if they are initially lagging behind. You can take advantage if you think you've correctly identified countries with big televote potential, which can then go flying up the leaderboard into the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.210667314" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>top 5</strong></a>, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.210667353" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>top 10</strong></a> or <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.212014424" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>top 15</strong></a>, following the addition of their televote points haul.</p><p>Fasten those seatbelts, <strong>Eurovision</strong> traders. We're in for one hell of a ride.</p><hr><p><strong>Rob's top Eurovision tip...</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Slovenia to be Top Balkan @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/special-bets/eurovision-2023/12533395/top-balkan/924.358441872" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2/1</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/special-bets/eurovision-2023/12533395/top-balkan/924.358441872">Back Slovenia to be Top Balkan @ 2/1</a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.205251354" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/special-bets/market/1.205251354">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Eurovision%20Song%20Contest%3A%20The%20ultimate%20betting%20guide%20to%20the%202023%20event&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fspecials%2Feurovision-song-contest%2Fwho-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fspecials%2Feurovision-song-contest%2Fwho-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fspecials%2Feurovision-song-contest%2Fwho-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fspecials%2Feurovision-song-contest%2Fwho-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fspecials%2Feurovision-song-contest%2Fwho-will-win-eurovision-2023-eurovision-song-contest-ultimate-betting-guide-040523-1130.html&text=Eurovision%20Song%20Contest%3A%20The%20ultimate%20betting%20guide%20to%20the%202023%20event" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-poland-for-a-top-4-finish-220422-1130.html">Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Tips: Back Sweden for the win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/specials/GettyImages-1240395623.450x299.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/GettyImages-1240395623.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/specials/download copy 3.450x223.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/download%20copy%203.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/specials/download-1 copy 2.450x248.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/download-1%20copy%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/who-will-win-eurovision-2023-frances-odds-cut-to-91-after-rehearsal-050523-204.html">Who will win Eurovision 2023? France's odds cut to 9/1 after rehearsal</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/specials/Eurovision heart.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/Eurovision%20heart.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-odds-sweden-6-5-favourites-with-uk-11-1-070323-204.html">Eurovision 2023: Sweden 6/5 favourites with UK 11/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/specials/Eurovision heart.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/Eurovision%20heart.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-odds-ukraine-7-2-favourites-with-uk-12-1-310123-204.html">Eurovision 2023: Ukraine 7/2 favourites with UK 12/1 </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/specials/Karlush Orchestra Eurovision.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/Karlush%20Orchestra%20Eurovision.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">More Eurovision Song Contest</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Specials</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/" class=" "> Sports Personality of the Year </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/other/" class=" "> Other </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/" class="active "> Eurovision Song Contest </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/" class=" "> I'm a Celebrity </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/" class=" "> Mercury Music Prize </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/wwe/" class=" "> WWE </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/" class=" "> Strictly Come Dancing </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1683385906" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Specials
Eurovision Song Contest
Eurovision Song Contest: The ultimate betting guide to the 2023 event
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket