Austria have plenty of Poe-tential

Eurovision second semi-finals

Thursday, 20:00

Austria are the favourites to win the second semi-final at 2.26/5 on the Betfair Exchange, and as bonkers as "Who The Hell Is Edgar?" is, it's a fantastic package. Teya and Salena are so much fun, and this is a real earworm.

The song is about being possessed by the ghost of American writer Edgar Allan Poe, who inspires our wacky Austrian duo to write an incredible song. There are messages here about artists not getting enough money from streaming and the mistreatment of female songwriters, but those will be drowned out by the wonderful madness and energy of the track.

I would generally be reluctant to back a 2.26/5 shot to win a race with 16 entries, but it's pretty late in the running order, and televoters will lap this up. If Teya and Selena (who will be dressed ostensibly as angel and devil) nail this like I think they can, this is worth considering to top the televote on Thursday at odds-against.

The major threat here comes from another form of Eurovision craziness, which is Australia's "Promise" by Voyager. It has a very Baptiste-esque opening, and then segues into rock, before an 80s finale (including a key-tar riff) that wouldn't have been out of place in a club on Miami Vice.

This closes the show, and a band with this much experience and charisma (they've been going since 1999) can create a real moment here. With the semis purely decided on televotes, this will fly through to the Grand Final, so I'll back Australia in the Semi-Final Top 3 market at 1.910/11.

Back Australia Semi-Final Top 3 @ 1.9

Will Reiley be smiley at the end of the night?

Denmark has a fine tradition in Eurovision. Emmelie de Forest's "Only Teardrops" is one of the great winning songs, and my Mum still plays the Olsen Brothers' "Fly On the Wings of Love" as if it just came out (she isn't a music professional, but she's an excellent barometer of Eurovision quality).

Sadly, the Danes have rather lost their way. Their last two entries have been pretty dire (Fyr & Flamme's effort in 2021 was eye-wateringly cheesy), and they haven't made the top five in the Grand Final since De Forest's win in 2013.

However, I have hopes that Faroese singer and influencer (that's a job now, remember) Reiley can at least make the final. It's well-packaged, well-produced pop, and it stays in your head. Reiley is a good-looking chap with a nice voice, and the robotic enhancements to his voice aren't too distracting or annoying. He also has a big global following on TikTok, and that shouldn't do any harm.

This is trading at 1.9520/21 in the To Qualify market, and that's worth a punt. My only fear is that it opens a long show, and might get forgotten by the time we get to the televoting, but it can sneak through, before probably sinking without trace in the Grand Final.

Back Denmark To Qualify @ 1.95

I fear my love of Belgium's entry is my age showing, because "Because of You" is a 90s banger. Gustaph gives it some oomph with a positive song that's unashamedly targeted at the LGBTQIA+ community, and I can see this being really well received on stage. This should have no problem reaching the Grand Final, and I'm drawn to the price of 2.35/4 to make the Top 15 on Saturday night.

Back Belgium Top 15 @ 2.3

Greek tragedy should be avoided...just

I don't personally like Greece's "What They Say" by 16-year-old Victor Vernicos. It takes far too long to get going, and it sounds a bit too much like a song James Arthur would've recorded for an album but then cut at the last minute.

However, with Cyprus, San Marino and Albania in this semi-final too, there should be some strong allies, and Denmark might give this a push too (Victor's father is Danish). Considering he's 16, Victor is clearly very talented, and I think televoters will like him.

If this wasn't trading at odds-against, I wouldn't be interested, but the price of 2.3411/8 just feels a bit too big to me. Greece have qualified in 12 of the last 14 contests, and I think this is going to creep through.

Readers of the first preview may remember I was considering laying Finland in the Top 3 market, and I'm now recommending it as an official pick at 1.42/5. I just don't see how it does well with juries, and I don't know if the televote will be enough to lift it.