Rugby World Cup predictions & tips

The Rugby World Cup 2023 starts on 8 September when the two most fancied teams in the Betfair outright winner market – hosts France and three-time champions New Zealand – play each other in a mouthwatering tournament curtain-raiser. Will they meet again in the final on 28 October? Holders South Africa and reigning Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland are out to prevent that happening. England and Australia, meanwhile, are outsiders at current odds of around 14/1 but the World Cup often throws up surprises so none of rugby’s major powers should be written off. Wales, Argentina and Scotland will all be aiming to build momentum in the group stage and go deep in the knock-out rounds. Betting.Betfair is the place for Rugby World Cup tips and previews.