Listen to NFL...Only Bettor: Super Bowl LIX podcast special

Betfair punters can enjoy a very special SuperBoost for the Sunday night spectacular.

Eligible customers will be able to back both teams to score in the first quarter at boosted odds of 6/42.50 rather than even money.

The bet would have been a winner in the two teams' last five meetings.

Listen to the NFL...Only Bettor podcast to get the best bets when the season reaches its climax in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs 4/51.80 are the favourites as they try to become the first team in American football history to complete a threepeat (three Super Bowl wins in a row) but standing in their way is the Philadelphia Eagles 1/12.00.

The odds show that it should be a tight contest and the podcast experts Kieran O Connor, John Balfe, Mike Carlson and Betfair trader Emmet O Keefe agree that it will come down to small margins.

Who will win Super Bowl LIX - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles?

So Will the Chiefs lift the Vince Lombardi trophy again or will the Eagles rise to the occasion and avenge their controversial defeat of three years ago?

The podcast team preview the biggest game in US Sports with predictions, props and some good old fashioned Novelty bets for the big night in New Orleans.

They discuss the coaches, defences, offences and where they think the battle will be won or lost at Caesars Superdome on 9 February.

How many times do think the favourite has won the Super Bowl? You may be surprised by the answer that's revealed on the podcast.

All four members of the panel predict the winner and recommend tips at appealing odds on Travis Kelce's receptions, quarter-backs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts' chances of winning the MVP award and much more.

Listen out for Mike's famous popular bets as he makes his calls on everything from the national anthem to the colour of the Gatorade.

But this is just an introduction to the NFL...Only Bettor Super Bowl LIX special. Now you'll have to listen to the podcast for the team's full analysis and best bets.