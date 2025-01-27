Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs 8/11 to beat Philadelphia Eagles and seal three-peat

Chiefs odds-on for historical three-peat in New Orleans on 9 Feb

Eagles to end Kelce and co's run are the 11/10 2.11 outsiders on Betfair

Kansas City Chiefs are the favourites to beat Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX and seal three consecutive titles after both teams won thrilling conference finals on Sunday.

The Chiefs are 8/111.73 to win what would be an historical three-peat in New Orleans on 9 February.

The Eagles are 11/102.11 so the odds indicate that there is little between the teams. The Eagles

Chiefs end Bills' dream to set up three-peat bid

The Chiefs are worthy favourites after lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy for the past two years in a row and showing they are undaunted by the big occasion.

They beat Buffalo Bills in a nail-biting AFC Championship game. The Bills, who were trying to reach their first Super Bowl for over 30 years, lead 22-21 going into the fourth quarter. It looked like Bills quarter-back Josh Allen would finally get the better of his Chiefs opposite number Patrick Mahomes.

But the Chiefs mounted a comeback to win 32-29 and put themselves one win from NFL greatness.

Eagles 11/10 for Super Bowl after beating Commanders

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts made the difference for Philadelphia scoring three rushing touchdowns apiece as they beat Washington Commanders 55-23.

The Commanders came into the play-offs as big outsiders but made a surprise dash to the NFC final after beating previous Super Bowl favourites Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. That was the biggest upset of the post-season and made some fans wonder if the Commanders could shock everyone and go all the way.

It wasn't to be as they came up against a determined and efficient Eagles side that will now appear in the Super Bowl for the third time in eight years.

We will have in-depth previews in the build-up to Super Bowl LIX on 9 February and a special NFL...Only Bettor podcast episode that will cover the winner betting, props bets and much more.