NFL Week 7 Predictions & Tips: Back champion Chiefs in Super Bowl rematch

Take Chiefs to win Super Bowl rematch

Back Vikings to beat the Lions in shootout at 13/10 2.30

Jags to edge out Pats at Wembley

A great week for us last week, with a 12-2 record on our weekly game picks and a 9/2 winning acca landing as well, with hopefully more of the same to come in Week 7.

And what a week it's shaping up to be as well in the NFL, with the latest London game at Wembley, a barnburner of an NFC North battle and a Super Bowl rematch all going down.

The unbeaten Vikings will face a huge test against a fired-up Lions, while the Chiefs and 49ers run it back in San Francisco - and with Jags coach Doug Pederson under huge pressure in London the head coaching curse could strike again!

Let's dive in to Week 7's superb line-up of games...

NFL Week 7 Schedule

Denver Broncos @ New Orleans Saints (01:25 Friday)

Match Odds: 4/61.67 | 5/42.25

Spread: Broncos -2.5

Total Points: 36.5

There's all sorts happening here as Sean Payton returns to New Orleans on the night Drew Brees will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame. Tampa Bay hung 51 points on this Saints defence on Sunday and after facing the Chiefs the previous Monday this is a brutal stretch with another quick turnaround.

This Denver offence is hardly high-flying under Bo Nix, having failed to score in three of their six first halves this season, but the Saints are starting rookie Spencer Rattler and are down two top receivers, leaving Alvin Kamara as their main/only threat. This will not be pretty but Denver's defence will prove the difference.

Pick: Broncos

New England Patriots @ Jacksonville Jaguars (London 14.30 BST kick-off)

Match Odds: 7/42.75 | 4/91.44

Spread: Jaguars -5.5

Total Points: 42.5

Both sides are 1-5 heading to Wembley but Doug Pederson needs this win a lot more, the Jags have had an extra week in London and have a definite talent advantage. Drake Maye gave the Pats some hope in his debut and they should muster up a few points against the league's worst pass defence, maybe even cover, but Jacksonville should have enough to win it.

Pick: Jaguars

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings (18:00 BST)

Match Odds: 1/12.00 | 4/51.80

Spread: Vikings -1.5

Total Points: 50.5

Detroit blew the Cowboys away in style to make it 89 points in the past two games, but now they face the unbeaten Vikings fresh off a bye with one of the best defences about - at home! Throw in the devastating injury to pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson and all signs point to the hosts.

If Sam Darnold is allowed time to deal to Justin Jefferson then it will be hard for even an in-form Jared Goff to keep up in what we hope could be somsewhat of a shootout.

Pick: Vikings

Recommended Bet Back Vikings to win & over 41.5 points @ SBK 13/10

Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers (21:25 BST)

Match Odds: 1/12.00 | 4/51.80

Spread: Niners -1.5

Total Points: 47.5

We all love a Super Bowl rematch and with the Niners having played last Thursday and the Chiefs on a bye both will be well rested to dish us up another classic. Andy Reid is 21-4 after a bye and champs are 6-3 in Super Bowl rematches the following season.

Brock Purdy is purring and the run game is motoring even without Christian McCaffrey with San Fran having the No.2 passing attach and No.3 rush offence - but I just can't pick against this Chiefs defence, Patrick Mahomes as an underdog or Reid off a bye week.

Pick: Chiefs

Recommended Bet Back Chiefs +1.5 over the 49ers @ SBK 9/10

Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons

Match Odds: 6/52.20 | 4/61.67

Spread: Falcons -3

Total Points: 51.5

Three straight defeats for Seattle and long trip east with a struggling defence to take on Matt Ryan's flying Falcons on a three-game winning streak, this can only end one way. The Seahawks have lost the last six as underdogs on the road so Atlanta are a safe play for your accas - and I'll take them to cover the three-point spread too.

Pick: Falcons

Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills

Match Odds: 3/14.00 | 2/91.22

Spread: Bills -8.5

Total Points: 41.5

A Bills win here for sure, but they're coming off a short week and the Titans have only lost one game by more than a touchdown so it could be dicey playing with such a hefty line. Stick the Bills as a banker in your multiples if needed but maybe steer clear of the handicap here.

Pick: Bills

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Match Odds: 4/111.36 | 2/13.00

Spread: Bengals -5.5

Total Points: 41.5

The Browns have won the last six meetings in Cleveland but that run stops here. They're the worst offence in the league and even though they fought hard in Philly they'll come up short again trying to keep up with Joe Burrow - who hasn't been at his best yet but is still too good for Deshaun Watson and his motley crew.

Pick: Bengals

Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers

Match Odds: 11/102.11 | 8/111.73

Spread: Packers -2.5

Total Points: 47.5

Almost a coin toss here with two excellent QBs and two similar sides. Houston look extra tough with Joe Mixon running the ball but it's a back-to-back road game for the Texans and Jordan Love is really motoring. So is the Green Bay defence and that could be the difference maker in a close one where new kicker Brandon McManus can provide the hosts with an immediate upgrade and a win by at least a field goal.

Pick: Packers

Miami Dolpins @ Indianapolis Colts

Match Odds: 5/42.25 | 8/131.61

Spread: Colts -3

Total Points: 43.5

Anthony Richardson returning is a huge grenade betting wise in this one - you know exactly what you'd get from Joe Flacco and likely from the Dolphins off a bye with Tyler Huntley at QB, namely plenty of running plays. Richardson could do anything and be anything in the future, but his presence makes this one far too volatile to get fully involved with. I'll take the Colts being at home.

Pick: Colts

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

Match Odds: 8/131.61 | 5/42.25

Spread: Eagles -3

Total Points: 43.5

Upset alert! Nick Sirianni was gobbing off at his own fans last week, lord know what he'll dO faced with the New York faithful at MetLife - who will be there to give some stick to Saquon Barkley. AJ Brown's return was huge for Philly but they still didn't convince against the Browns last week, and they've lost five of their past seven as favourites. If the Giants have Malik Nabers back fully fit then they really could spring the upset here - they really shouldn't have a chance in terms of squad quality but you just sense things still aren't right in the Eagles camp.

Pick: Giants

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams

Match Odds: 9/43.25 | 1/31.33

Spread: Rams -6.5

Total Points: 43.5

The Rams are 1-4 but four out of five games have gone right down to the wire, and now they're coming in off a bye against a Raiders side that's been outplayed in 16 and 19-point defeats recently. Trading away Davante Adams may do more damage psychologically to the team as a sign team leaders feel they're on the slide for the season already despite sitting 2-4 with a better record than LA. Home win by a touchdown here.

Pick: Rams

Carolina Panthers @ Washington Commanders

Match Odds: 11/43.75 | 1/41.25

Spread: Commanders -8.5

Total Points: 51.5

Jayden Daniels was excellent despite losing to the Ravens last week and he'll be licking his lips facing a Carolina side that has consistently been blown out this season. 10 points has been the minimum size of defeat in their five losses, with the four others being by 18 points or more thanks to their unique blend of allowing the most points in the league and scoring the fifth-fewest. Washington's second-ranked scoring attack at home should feast here.

Pick: Commanders

Recommended Bet Back Commanders -9.5 & over 51.5pts @ SBK 11/4

New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Match Odds: 8/111.73 | 11/102.11

Spread: Jets -1.5

Total Points: 38.5

A new head coach, a new signal caller and an old friend in Davante Adams for Aaron Rodgers who has everything he wants now at the Jets, but even with Russell Wilson set to start for the Steelers a trip to Pittsburgh is still a tough one. They rushed for 183 yards last week and if they do that again and TJ Watt gets in Rodgers' face enough then I think the Steelers can rain on the Jets' parade.

Pick: Steelers

Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (01:15 Tues)

Match Odds: 8/151.53 | 6/42.50

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Total Points: 49.5

Baker Mayfield and his offence stuck 51 points on the Saints last week and their return to Tampa Bay will be an emotional moment following the recent hurricane, but the Ravens look to have it all figured out on offence with Derrick Henry looking unstoppable, Lamar Jackson picking his moments and Zay Flowers providing the speed at receiver - they've even now got two great tight ends. There's so much balance they can take it in a shootout which should reach 50 points easily.

Pick: Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals (02:00 Tues)

Match Odds: 8/111.73 | 11/102.11

Spread: Chargers -2.5

Total Points: 43.5

The Cards have a more entertaining offence, but with Marvin Harrison Jr's concussion that would take a huge hit. Plus, the Chargers can control the ball and the clock running it against a struggling Cards defence, taking the game away from Kyler Murray. I'd back the Bolts in a reasonably low scorer.

Pick: Chargers