NFL Week 6 Predictions & Tips: Back the Bears in London & 9/2 Sunday Acca

Chicago Bears backed to beat Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham

Falcons to feast on lowly Panthers

Back the Bengals to beat Big Blue in the Big Apple

Back four-team NFL acca at 9/2 5.50

The Jaguars and Bears both won last week to head into the second London game at Tottenham in good spirits, and there's a huge game going down between the Commanders and Ravens.

Arizona will look to cause back-to-back shocks as they visit Green Bay and Dallas return home after an epic win in Pittsburgh with another tough test against Detroit.

So let's just dive right in with another stellar line-up in the NFL...

NFL Week 6 Schedule

San Francisco 49s @ Seattle Seahawks (01:15 Friday)

Match Odds: 4/71.57 | 29/202.45

Spread: 49ers -3.5

Total Points: 48.5

The 49ers have no problem moving the ball, as they're second in yards per game, but they're struggling to find the end zone and as good as he is Kyle Shanahan was guilty of overcomplicating things in their shock loss to the Cardinals last week.

Seattle, though, lost at home to the Giants last time out and have allowed 35.5 points a game over back-to-back losses. If the Niners keep it simple and let Brock Purdy do his thing and run Jordan Mason traditionally they should get back on track.

Pick: Niners

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Chicago Bears (2:30pm Sunday)

Match Odds: 11/102.11 | 8/111.73

Spread: Bears -1.5

Total Points: 44.5

The Jags got their first win of the season last week but they've got the worst pass defence in the league and rookie Caleb Williams just put up 36 points and 424 yards against Carolina. That's over 1,000 yards of offence in the last three for the Bears.

There's the London factor here with Trevor Lawrence and the Jags old hands at playing in the UK so that's a worry, but the Bears defence has been picking up turnovers recently and that could be the difference in a tight one.

Pick: Bears

Recommended Bet Back Bears to win by 1-10pts SBK 17/10

Washington Commanders @ Baltimore Ravens

Match Odds: 9/43.25 | 1/31.33

Spread: Ravens -6.5

Total Points: 52.5

Two Heisman Trophy winners at QB and the second and third top scoring teams in the league means even with a high bar we're still backing the overs. Washington's defence is bad, and although Baltimore's is far better they have allowed 25 points at least in four of five - and have had problems giving up big passing plays.

Record-setting rookie Jayden Daniels can really sling it but this is by far his biggest test, and he's not quiet ready to defeat Lamar Jackson in his own backyard just yet.

Pick: Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Giants (01:20am Monday)

Match Odds: 8/131.61 | 5/42.25

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Total Points: 48.5

The spread on the Bengals came down by two points after they lost on Sunday, but after they put up 38 points and 520 yards on the Ravens defence that's harsh. And, yes, Cincy are 1-4 but they've lost those four by a combined 15 points and Joe Burrow's offence is just clicking into gear.

Daniel Jones is 1-14 in primetime games and Big Blue are averaging 10.5 points at home so far this season. This is a great get-right game for the Bengals and the ever-improving Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection.

Pick: Bengals

NFL Week 6 Acca

Recommended Bet Back the Bengals, Steelers, Buccaneers & Falcons to win SBK 9/2

Arizona Cardinals @ Green Bay Packers

Match Odds: 15/82.88 | 2/51.40

Spread: Packers -5.5

Total Points: 49.5

Huge win for the Cards last week but San Fran did kind of shoot themselves in the foot a bit, as did Green Bay who gave the Vikings a 28-point lead before almost pulling off a miraculous comeback. Expect Jordan Love to clean things up from the start at Lambeau.

The Packers defence has generated the most turnovers in the league so even though Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison will get some joy there's a huge element of danger here. The rushing game could decide it and here the Packers have the edge on both sides of the ball.

Pick: Packers

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

Match Odds: 5/61.84 | 10/111.91

Spread: Colts -1.5

Total Points: 43.5

The Colts have a lot of good pieces but they just can't put them together right now, and coming off their customary defeat in Jacksonville (10 in a row now) this is a worry with the Titans at home coming off a bye.

Both could have back-up QBs in and both could be better options right now, but the glaring factor here is the lousy Colts defence which just can't stop anyone and a rested Titans D that looked pretty tough before the bye. Back Tony Pollard to have a day.

Pick: Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

Match Odds: 8/151.53 | 6/42.50

Spread: Bucs -3.5

Total Points: 41.5

Tampa Bay should've won in Atlanta last week and they should win a third straight game at the Superdome with rookie Spencer Rattler set to start at QB for the Saints as Derek Carr's injured. Baker Mayfield has been great and pretty consistent while even with Carr the Saints have been up and down.

Throw in the Bucs having played last Thursday and the Saints on a short week after facing the Chiefs on Monday Night Football and the road team have everything going for them.

Pick: Bucs

Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles

Match Odds: 11/43.75 | 1/41.25

Spread: Eagles -8.5

Total Points: 43.5

Deshaun Watson's contract is looking like one of the worst deals of all time. Sacked 18 times in three straight poor losses, there's even talk of Watson being benched for what's a third straight road game for the Browns. That's a tough spot for even a good team.

Even tougher is it's the Eagles, coming off a bye, having had two weeks squirming watching the game film of their humiliation in Tampa Bay. Ouch.

Pick Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos

Match Odds: 8/131.61 | 5/42.25

Spread: Chargers -3

Total Points: 35.5

Denver's defence is scary, allowing just 10 points a game over the last four - three of which have been wins - and you'd hardly call this Chargers offence explosive having been held to 10 points by the Chiefs and Steelers.

Jim Harbaugh's defence is tough though as well, allowing just 12.5 points a game for the season and fresh off a bye, this one has the potential to be more of a football (soccer) scoreline. So we'll back the under and pick Denver to win this fxture for the sixth straight time.

Pick: Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Match Odds: 4/61.67 | 6/52.20

Spread: Steelers -3

Total Points: 36.5

Whether it's Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell at QB doesn't really matter as a careless Vegas offence won't get much change out of this Steelers defence. Pittsburgh aren't exactly highlight reel worthy on offence, but they'll get just enough out of Justin Fields to win this. Steelers offer good value as a solid acca option here.

Pick: Steelers

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys

Match Odds: 8/131.61 | 5/42.25

Spread: Lions -3

Total Points: 52.5

Coming off a bye isn't everything, but it helps when Detroit had just started to roll on offence and have an extra week to prepare for Dallas - who won a real slog in Pittsburgh. I'm still not totally on board with the Lions as yet, but the Cowboys have too many injuries and still too much inconsistency to back them as well.

You'd never have imagined Dallas opening up the season with three straight home losses but if you have to pick a side here you'd go with Detroit.

Pick: Lions

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

Match Odds: 4/111.36 | 2/13.00

Spread: Falcons -6.5

Total Points: 47.5

Atlanta look far too good here, with Kirk Cousins coming off a 509-yard display and crazy overtime win over Tampa Bay. Just in the last two weeks Carolina have allowed 70 points and the Falcons have had 10 days to prepare - funny things do happen but it's hard to see anything but a big road win.

Atlanta being favoured by just a touchdown looks like a steal.

Pick: Falcons

Recommended Bet Back Falcons -6.5 against the Panthers SBK 1/1

Houston Texans @ New England Patriots

Match Odds: 3/101.30 | 12/53.40

Spread: Texans -7

Total Points: 38.5

Tha Patriots have lost their two home games by a combined eight points and Houston has not been that convincing so this may be closer than we think. Drake Maye is set to start for New England and he'll surely make some mistakes in his debut so I've no real problem picking the Texans - but fancy it may be by less than a touchdown.

Pick: Texans

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets (01:15 Tuesday)

Match Odds: 8/111.73 | 11/102.11

Spread: Bills -2.5

Total Points: 40.5

Josh Allen vs Aaron Rodgers should've been headline news by itself before the Jets went and sacked Robert Saleh. Whether Rodgers was involved or not in that doesn't really matter now, he's been awful the last couple of games and needs to step it up to avoid a third straight defeat.

Rodgers is dealing with an ankle sprain though after being beat up again in London, and unless he improves a serious amount, Buffalo will have too much.

Pick: Bills