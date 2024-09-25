NFL Week 4 Predictions & Tips: Dallas to bounce back, Baltimore to beat Buffalo

Baltimore host unbeaten Buffalo Bills in game of the day

Packers face flying Vikings at Lambeau Field

We're three weeks down now and if we've learned anything it's to expect the unexpected after last week produced more upsets in the NFL.

Last week, five teams who were at least 5.5-point underdogs managed to win straight up, with four of those doing so on the road.

Three of the five remaining unbeaten sides are a big surprise and one 0-3 squad, the Bengals, have been a huge letdown from what we thought before the start of the season.

So, after the lowly Giants and Broncos both won - and the Raiders went from beating the Ravens to losing against the even more lowly Panthers - what could be in store for us this week? Let's take a look.

NFL Week 4 schedule

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants (01:20 Friday)

There's genuine cause for concern for Dallas, who have been flat-out bullied the last two weeks when allowing 72 points. Allowing 464 yards rushing in the last two, and three sacks on Dak Prescott in every game shows how they're losing big time in the trenches.

Dallas have won 13 of the last 14 meetings and the last five in a row at MetLife. They'll surely improve on both lines and improved pass protection can see CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson stack up the catches.

Devin Singletary (197 rush yards, 4.7 yards per carry) should still get his yards for Big Blue and the outstanding Malik Nabers, with six explosive plays to his name, will be hard to stop - but a wounded and embarrassed Dallas will surely win this one, even though I'm not overly keen on backing them to cover.

Pick: Cowboys

Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens (01:20 Monday)

This is a great pick for Sunday's late game as 2018 first-rounders Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson go at it in Baltimore with the unbeaten Bills arguably playing the most complete football in the league so far. They've not had to face a team like these Ravens though, with not only Jackson but also Derrick Henry.

Allen can get some joy in the passing game against a suspect secondary in Baltimore, but I'm not sure they can slow down this power running game to have enough of the ball to keep pace.

Pick: Ravens

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

Fascinating game this one with two great defences taking the stage at Lambeau Field, where the returning Jordan Love could just help the Packers edge it. Sam Darnold has been a great story but if the same Green Bay defence that just had eight sacks shows up then he could hit a wall here in a low scorer.

Pick: Packers

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Chiefs have been winning games by the skin of their teeth, but that's what champions do, right? It's back-to-back road games for the Chiefs who might just see their luck run out. But if Justin Herbert joins a worrying injury list then the Chargers will just come up short. You'd back them to cover the spread the way KC have been playing.

Pick: Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals @ Carolina Panthers

Andy Dalton played nine years in Cincinnati and now he could basically end the Bengals' season if he drops them to 0-4 and leads another Panthers win. Something's not right in Cincy, but Joe Burrow and co are desperate so they should have enough to beat a Carolina side that have lost 17 of their last 20 games.

Pick: Bengals

Denver Broncos @ New York Jets

Denver's big win in Tampa Bay was an eye-opener but a second straight road game against a rested Jets side, who put it all together with Aaron Rodgers last week, is a big step up. The Broncos do have good pass rush and Pat Surtain could limit Garrett Wilson, but with the likes of Allen Lazard and rookie Braelon Allen, Rodgers has options to lean on to make it three wins in a row.

Pick: Jets

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

The Saints were the hottest team in the league before being throttled by Philly, now they're underdogs in Atlanta, who came pretty close to knocking off the Chiefs. This is a coin toss for me but at home, with an improving offfence led by Kirk Cousins getting comofrtable, I'll take the Falcons, albeit for a bet I'd rather go with the unders.

Pick: Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans

The Jags won't be the only team to take a beating from Buffalo this season, but also losing to Miami and Cleveland to start 0-3 without scoring more than 17 points in a game is a rough start. Houston also lost badly at Minnesota and haven't really convinced, but they're better than Jacksonville right now.

Pick: Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts

The Steelers are 6-1 over their last seven visits to Indy, the Colts have the second-worst defence in terms of yards and rushing so both Najee Harris and Justin Fields should prosper.

Anthony Richardson could be great, but he makes some dodgy decisions and the Colts rank second in committing turnovers as a result. Against this top defence, allowing 10 points or less in every game, that just doesn't bode well.

Pick: Steelers

Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears

The Rams' incredible comeback against the Niners last week came despite their lenghty injury list, which gets no better this week, but Matthew Stafford seems to be able to light it up whoever he's throwing to. Caleb Williams should get some joy here against LA's secondary, but until the Bears can run the ball better they'll be tough to back.

Pick: Rams

Phialdelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Injuries abound on both sides, DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown for Philly limits Jale Hurts' passing options, but the crucial ones are Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey on the Bucs' defensive line. If they can't stop Saquon Barkley running the ball they'll be in trouble.

Pick: Eagles

New England Patriots @ San Francisco 49ers

The Pats are a poor team making a crosscountry trip to last year's Super Bowl runners-up, but the spread's still a bit high for me given the Niners are ravaged with injuries and just blew a big lead against the Rams. San Fran should win this by a touchdown but New England could make them work for it.

Pick: 49ers

Washington Commanders @ Arizona Cardinals

A watershed moment for Washington on Monday, but it's a quick turnaround and a long crosscountry trip to an Arizona side who have their flaws. However, with Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr can exploit what's still a dodgy Commanders secondary. Still love Jayden Daniels, but think they could just fall short in a desert shootout.

Pick: Cardinals

Cleveland Browns @ Las Vegas Raiders

Two bald guys fighting over a comb comes to mind here. The Browns have been rotten and just got torched by Daniel Jones while the Raiders' win in Baltimore seems a lot more like a fluke after watching Andy Dalton carve them up last week. If there was an option for them both to lose you'd back it, but Deshaun Watson has to play well at some point, surely?

Pick: Browns

Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins (12:30am Tuesday)

The Dolphins have a crisis at QB with Tyler Huntley set to start after Tua's back-up Skylar Thompson got beat up last week. The Titans have a crisis themselves as Will Levis has been a turnover machine so far this season. Tennessee have a solid defence so it's hard to see Miami getting much change, so if Levis can just limit the mistakes the Titans have the edge. Back the unders either way.

Pick: Titans

Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions (01:15 Tuesday)

Seattle have got the jump on the NFC West thanks to a 3-0 start from a helpful fixture schedule. But after beating Bo Nix, Brissett and back-up Skylar Thompson, they're literally going into the Lions' den facing Jared Goff and an improving Detroit offence. The Seahawks can run them close with their defence, but not close enough.

Pick: Lions