NFL Week 3 Predictions & Tips: Back a Kamara double for Saints

Well, week two was quite something wasn't it, with shocks all over the place including the Saints slugging the Cowboys, the Raiders ruining the Ravens' home opener and the Vikings stunning the 49ers.

And with two of those struggling big boys meeting in week three, there's sure to be plenty of tension around as we enter another round of matches.

NFL Week 3 schedule

Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints

Match Odds: 6/52.20 | 4/61.67

Handicap: Browns -2.5

Total Points: 49.5

The Eagles aren't a bad team just because Nick Sirianni messed up on Monday, but their defence is a worry, especially against the run with Alvin Kamara coming off a four-TD game as part of this prolific points-scoring offensive machine the Saints have right now.

Philly are no pushovers and could easily control the ball, and the clock, and make amends for losing to Atlanta - but at home in the dome and with confidence riding so high it's hard to pick against New Orleans right now.

Pick: Saints

Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys

Match Odds: 9/10 | 9/10

Handicap: Ravens -1.5

Total Points: 48.5

Either Dallas lose their first two home games of the season or Baltimore slip to 0-3 - either way someone's gong to be in all sorts of bother after this one and it's hard to decide who as both of these teams know how to beat themselves.

Can you trust a Ravens side that blew a 10-point lead at home, to the Raiders (!) more than a Dallas outfit gashed by Alvin Kamara and the Saints? Baltimore could, and should try and do the same with Derrick Henry but I'm not sure their offensive line is up to keeping Micah Parsons at bay.

Pick: Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons

Match Odds: 4/71.57 | 11/82.38

Handicap: Chiefs -3.5

Total Points: 46.5

The Chiefs haven't looked great but they're 2-0 heading to Atlanta's speedy Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf where Xavier Worthy can stretch his legs. The Falcons looked much better in beating the Eagles but Philly made some bad errors there that I don't expect KC to follow as they continue to find ways to win.

Pick: Chiefs

New York Giants @ Cleveland Browns

Match Odds: 5/23.50 | 2/71.29

Handicap: Browns -6.5

Total Points: 38.5

The Giants became the first team ever to score three TDs, not concede any and STILL lose a game last week. Cleveland's defence is good enough to get them the 'W' here even though we need to see a lot more from their pretty sterile offence than they've shown us so far. Back a low scorer here with Cleveland just making fewer mistakes.

Pick: Browns

Green Bay Packers @ Tennessee Titans

Match Odds: 11/102.11 | 8/111.73

Handicap: Titans -2.5

Total Points: 37.5

Malik Willis is likely to start against his former side even though Jordan Love is back in practice, and if he's steady again then the Packers can pinch this one. The 0-2 Titans have been pretty consistent - losing both games 24-17 with a strong rush defence but with Will Levis making stupid mistakes. The Packers defence leads the lead in takeaways so that unit can make the difference.

Pick: Packers

Chicago Bears @ Indianapolis Colts

Match Odds: 1/12.00 | 4/51.80

Handicap: Colts -1.5

Total Points: 43.5

Zero TDs, two interceptions and NINE sacks for Caleb Williams as the No.1 pick has struggled to settle - and the Bears simply have to run it here against Indy's woeful rush defence. But will they be able to keep pace with Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor if they get something going on home turf? I'm just not so sure they can right now.

Pick: Colts

Houston Texans @ Minnesota Vikings

Match Odds: 8/111.73 | 11/102.11

Handicap: Texans -2.5

Total Points: 45.5

They're both 2-0 with Sam Darnold and the Vikings surprising us all. Justin Jefferson has a quad injury concern though and Houston will key in on him even if he can go - and backing up his super human effort against the 49ers last week is a big ask. CJ Stroud is the real deal and can prove it here - where Stefon Diggs makes his first return to Minnesota since leaving for Buffalo and should have a big game in familiar surroundings.

Pick: Texans

Los Angeles Chargers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Match Odds: 1/12.00 | 4/51.80

Handicap: Steelers -1.5

Total Points: 35.5

Don't expect too many TDs here in what should be a defensive slugfest. Both sides are 2-0 but both are facing their biggest test yet, and as Jim Harbaugh's Bolts have had more joy finding the end zone that the Steelers will back a tough, hard-fought away win.

Pick: Chargers

Denver Broncos @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Match Odds: 12/53.40 | 3/101.30

Handicap: Bucs -6.5

Total Points: 39.5

We've not seen anyting from Bo Nix or Denver that would cause you to think they could stop the Bucs or Baker Mayfield from moving to 3-0 after their brilliant win in Detroit last week.

Pick: Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Match Odds: 15/82.88 | 2/51.40

Handicap: Raiders -5.5

Total Points: 39.5

It should be a trap game for the Raiders who could well overlook the lowly Panthers as they return from that magnificent comeback win in Baltimore - but surely there's enough feet on the ground in Vegas for them to fully focus on the game where they're the biggest favourites they'll be all season?

Pick: Raiders

Miami Dolphins @ Seattle Seahawks

Match Odds: 7/42.75 | 4/91.44

Handicap: Seahawks -4.5

Total Points: 41.5

Miami have faith in Skylar Thompson, but I'm not sure I do with him facing the 2-0 Seahawks in all that noise in Seattle - one of the toughest places to play in the league. The Hawks had to grind it out in New England but that's good prep to do something similar here - they'll be too tough for the flagging Fins who hold a highly worrying 1-11 record in recent games against sides with a winning record.

Pick: Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams

Match Odds: 2/71.29 | 5/23.50

Handicap: Niners -7

Total Points: 45.5

The Rams were battered in Arizona, the 49ers upset in Minnesota, wo who will respond? Both also have injury problems but San Fran have greater depth to deal with their problems.

Picks: 49ers

Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals

Match Odds: 4/61.67 | 6/52.20

Handicap: Lions -3

Total Points: 51.5

Detroit shot themselves in the foot against the Bucs, Jared Goff throwing two picks and their red zone offence stuttering, but they'll clean that up here for a shootout in Arizona against Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. I don't think the Cards are a faash in the pan but also think they may not be tough enough for a Dan Campbell side needing to bounce back.

Pick: Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills (12:30am Tuesday)

Match Odds: 15/82.88 | 2/51.40

Handicap: Bills -4.5

Total Points: 45.4

Buffalo always beat Miami it seems but the manner of the win was impressive, and the Jags just aren't finding anything on offence right now so at home on a Monday night you have to back Buffalo.

Pick: Bills

Washington Commanders @ Cincinnati Bengals (1:15 Tuesday)

Match Odds: 11/43.75 | 1/41.25

Handicap: Bengals -7.5

Total Points: 46.5

Cincy looked the business for alot of their loss to the Chiefs, and but for a late penalty flag they roll out of Arrowhead with the win. Now they're mad and needing a win - that's a tough spot for the Commanders.

Pick: Bengals