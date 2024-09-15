NFL Week 2 Predictions & Tips: Back Chiefs & Colts as part of 9/2 Acca

Chiefs face old AFC title rivals Cincinnati

Dominant Dallas move on to Saints clash

Back Sunday's NFL Acca at 9/2 5.50

Week One was a strange one in the NFL, it always is! So I was more than happy to go 12-4 in our weekly picks considering some of the results - especially the lowly Patriots shocking the well-fancied Bengals in Cincinnati.

So who are contenders and who was just pretending in Week One? Let's dive right in to Week Two of the NFL...

NFL Week Two

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins (01:20 Friday)

Match Odds: 23/20 | 8/111.73

Handicap: Dolphins -2.5

Total Points: 48.5

Tyreek Hill's eventful Sunday finally went his way as he led the Dolphins fightback victory, but there's more trouble in Miami with Raheem Mostert out and fellow running back De'Von Achane a gametime decision with his ankle injury.

Even worse news for the Fins is that they've lost 13 of 15 against Buffalo, who average 31.7pts a game against them under Sean McDermott.

Josh Allen usually excels against them too - he's 11-2 against Miami with 41 TDs and coming off a brilliant four-TD game in the Bills' opener. Even with a bad hand Buffalo's Superman can lead them to a 2-0 start.

Pick: Bills

Recommended Bet Back Josh Allen TD & Buffalo to beat Miami @ SBK 12/5

New Orleans Saints @ Dallas Cowboys

Match Odds: 9/43.25 | 1/31.33

Handicap: Cowboys -6.5

Total Points: 46.5

Two of the best performers from week one here but Dallas did it against much better opposition, are playing in their home opener and Dak Prescott didn't eve have to stretch himself too much last week - so there's room for improvement for them to win this one.

Pick: Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

Match Odds: 12/53.40 | 3/101.30

Handicap: Lions -7

Total Points: 51.5

The Bucs matched the Lions for three-quarters of their play-off match-up in January, and Baker Mayfield was the only QB th throw four TDs last week thanks to Mike Evans in paricular so offensively they can hang with Detroit. But the Lions won a play-off rematch last week against the Rams and can dig out another to go 2-0.

Pick: Lions

Indianpolis Colts @ Green Bay Packers

Match Odds: 8/131.61 | 5/42.25

Handicap: Colts -3

Total Points: 40.5

Missing Jordan Love is huge, as Malik Willis has some pretty dodgy stats to his name. Anthony Richardson looks a star in the making and if Jonathan Taylor can run on the Packers like Saquon Barkley did in Brazil then the Colts can grab a Lambeau victory.

Pick: Colts

New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans

Match Odds: 8/151.53 | 6/42.50

Handicap: Jets -3.5

Total Points: 40.5

Tennessee's defence was great against Chicago but they beat themselves thanks to offensive mistakes, which they can't afford to make again. Aaron Rodgers should improve as the season goes on and with Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson they have enough of an x-factor to win it.

Pick: Jets

San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings

Match Odds: 4/111.36 | 2/13.00

Handicap: Niners -6.5

Total Points: 45.4

No Christian McCaffrey, no problem for the 49ers who still looked a well-balanced, well-oiled machine with undrafted rusher Jordan Mason's 147-yard display demolishing the Jets. Minnesota were impressive on both sides of the ball against the Giants, but it was the Giants after all, so you have to take that one with a pinch of salt. The Vikes should keep this one close though.

Pick: 49ers

Seattle Seahawks @ New England Patriots

Match Odds: 1/21.50 | 13/82.63

Handicap: Seahawks -3.5

Total Points: 37.5

The Pats held Joe Burrow to under 200 yards and sacked him three times to stun Cincy last week, while the Seahawks edged out a dodgy Denver defence at home. Making the long trip cross country doesn't help so despite Seattle having the better offence, I'll take the New England defence to win the day.

Pick: Patriots

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders

Match Odds: 1/12.00 | 4/51.80

Handicap: Commanders -1.5

Total Points: 44.5

Jayden Daniels gives Washington some hope for the season, but Daniel Jones gave the Giants no sense of hope at all last week. He does actually play well against the Commanders but after last week would you really trust him to win a game in the NFL? No, me neither.

Pick: Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers @ Carolina Panthers

Match Odds: 4/111.36 | 2/13.00

Handicap: Chargers -5.5

Total Points: 38.5

Jim Harbaugh got a first win as Chargers boss by outmuscling the Raiders and they should make it 2-0 against what looked by far the worst team in the league last week. Showing no signs of improving from the NFL's lowest scorers last season, losing by 37pts to the Saints actually flattered them a bit last week.

Pick: Chargers

Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Match Odds: 11/82.38 | 4/71.57

Handicap: Jaguars -3.5

Total Points: 41.5

Both teams are better on defence even if the Browns didn't show it last week in an all around stinker against Dallas. Jacksonville kept Miami largely quiet bar one huge Tyreek Hill play so the underwhelming Deshaun Watson shouldn't provide too many issues for them. Not many points here but a home win.

Pick: Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders @ Baltimore Ravens

Match Odds: 7/24.50 | 1/51.20

Handicap: Ravens -8.5

Total Points: 41.5

One of the no-brainers of the week with Vegas facing the long trip east to the well-rested Ravens who are furious after that toegate loss to the Chiefs. I like Baltimore to cover the spread too.

Pick: Ravens

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

Match Odds: 1/12.00 | 4/51.80

Handicap: Cardinals -1.5

Total Points: 49.5

It's a second straight road game for the Rams, with a dinged-up offensive line, but they've won 13 of 15 against Arizona so despite the Cards playing well on the road in Buffalo I think they'll come up just short here.

Pick: Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Denver Broncos

Match Odds: 8/111.73 | 11/102.11

Handicap: Steelers -2.5

Total Points: 36.5

Out of the frying pan and into the fire for Bo Nix, making his debut in the noise of Seattle and now his home bow comes against one of the toughest defences around. TJ Watt was everywhere last week as Pittsburgh won without needing to score a TD and they could repeat the trick in another low-scoring contest.

Pick: Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs

Match Odds: 15/82.88 | 2/51.40

Handicap: Chiefs -5.5

Total Points: 47.5

Stunned at home by the Pats, Joe Burrow seen flexing that throwing wrist he had surgery on after a lacklustre display, now a trip to the champs who they've had serious beef with - that all doesn't add up well for Cincy.

Pick: Chiefs

Chicago Bears @ Houston Texans

Match Odds: 2/13.00 | 4/111.36

Handicap: Texans -6.5

Total Points: 45.5

Chicago's defence and special teams bailed Caleb Williams out last week - who looked way short of what the Bears hoped, that being something like CJ Stroud last year. He may get there, but the CJ Strou od this year looks just as good and Chicago just won't be able to keep up.

Pick: Texans

Atlanta Falcons @ Philadelphia Eagles (01:20 Tues)

Match Odds: 9/43.25 | 1/31.33

Handicap: Eagles -6.5

Total Points: 47.5

It was a long flight back from Brazil but Philly have had that extra time before Monday Night Football - and they looked pretty good against the Packers. Back to that strong running side with a decent defence to boot, the Falcons didn't generate enough against Pittsburgh so good luck containing Saquon Barkley and co.

Pick: Eagles

Back Sunday's NFL Acca