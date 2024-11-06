NFL Week 10 Tips and Predictions: Lions to lead the way in 6/1 treble

Detroit Lions face tough test in Houston

The NFL is over the hump as the season enters its second half with the champs still unbeaten but plenty of contenders lining up behind them.

Our picks went 12-3 last week so let's hope for a few more correct calls to help you out with your best of acca selections.

We've had more close games than ever this season, so we're bound to get more excitement and might offer a word of cautions about some of the more extravagant handicap lines knocking about.

NFL Week 10 Schedule

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens (01:15 Friday)

Match Odds: 21/103.10 | 2/51.40

Spread: Ravens -6.5

Total Points: 52.5

This is a cracker of a primetime divisional match-up between QBs, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, who are both in the best form of their careers right now. Both have thrown 20 TDs this season. Derrick Henry will pound the rock but Ja'Marr Chase can gash the vulnerable Ravens secondary - get ready for a shootout.

Cincy will zero in on stopping Henry so Jackson can continue to flourish with his arm, but Burrow threw five TDs on Sunday and five the last time these two met. The Bengals really need this one and it could be a thriller that will depend on which leaky defence can just get a stop when it counts. I think Baltimore will just edge it at home.

Pick: Ravens

Recommended Bet Back Jackson & Burrow to throw 2+ TD passes each @ SBK 2/1

New York Giants @ Carolina Panthers (Germany)

Match Odds: 4/111.36 | 2/13.00

Spread: iants -5.5

Total Points: 41.5

The poor old NFL fans in Germany get treated to a pair of 2-7 sides playing in Munich, but maybe they'll provide some entertainment if not quality. Bryce Young was better as Carolina beat the Saints despite New Orleans dominating, but he's still not guaranteed to start here.

The Giants have lost four in a row but they do have a better side. I'll pick them to make a few mistakes less.

Pick: Giants

Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans (Sunday night game)

Match Odds: 8/151.53 | 6/42.50

Spread: Lions -3.5

Total Points: 49.5

Sunday's late game is a corker too and a good test for the streaking Lions in Houston. The Texans are 4-0 at home, the Lions 4-0 away, so something's got to give. Houston have had extra rest to recover from a stinky loss to the Jets, and hopefully for them get Nico Collins back to help out CJ Stroud.

Detroit's main issue will be getting pressure on Stroud but they're the better team all around the board. They're top scorers in the league (32.3 ppg), only four defences allow fewer points and they have studs at receiver, tight end, and two at running back.

The Texans D is better against the pass than the run so expect plenty of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery again in a ground and pound narrow Lions victory.

Pick: Lions

New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears

Match Odds: 2/13.00 | 4/111.36

Spread: Bears -6.5

Total Points: 38.5

Drake Maye produced an amazing play to force overtime in Tennessee, then threw the interception that won the game for the Titans. Such is life as a rookie NFL quarterback. And the Bears defence is even better, with only four teams allowing fewer points and just three with more turnovers.

It's the second-lowest points total of the weekend but Caleb Williams and even Maye have shown enough to think they can top it. Back the Bears and over 38.5 points here at 7/52.40.

Pick: Bears

Buffalo Bills @ Indianapolis Colts

Match Odds: 1/21.50 | 13/82.63

Spread: Bills -4.5

Total Points: 46.5

Veteran Joe Flacco's lack of mobility could be an issue for the Colts even with Buffalo's struggles getting pressure this season. The Colts will have to try and get Jonathan Taylor moving, but a bigger problem is containing Josh Allen and the fourth-best scoring offence in the NFL.

The Vikings should've really blown the Colts out last week - don't expect Allen to let them off the hook - or James Cook against a rush defence allowing almost 150 yards a game on the ground.

Pick: Bills

Recommended Bet Back Vikings (-4.5), Bills & Lions (-3.5) to win on the handicap @ SBK 6/1

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Match Odds: 11/43.75 | 1/41.25

Spread: Chiefs -8.5

Total Points: 41.5

The line would've been lower before last week, when Patrick Mahomes threw three TDs for the first time this season, and the Broncos got blown out for the first time this season in Baltimore. So this perfect storm looks tough for Denver in possibly the two hardest road games to play back-to-back.

Still, the Chiefs went to overtime only on Monday night and it's a divisional game so I'd be careful of backing the hosts to blow Denver away in the same way. More likely is this excellent Chiefs defence baffles Bo Nix enough to grind out another tough win - as both defences are still top four with both allowing only around 18 points a game.

Pick: Chiefs

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints

Match Odds: 8/131.61 | 5/42.25

Spread: Falcons -3.5

Total Points: 46.5

The Falcons won by two in week three but they've thrived since then while the Saints have lost seven on the spin, costing Dennis Allen his job. There should be a reaction but they've got too many injuries and too much bad mojo about them at the moment to stop Kirk Cousins. Atlanta should cover this spread.

Pick: Falcons

San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Match Odds: 2/51.40 | 15/82.88

Spread: 49ers -5.5

Total Points: 50.5

Even without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin the Bucs took KC to overtime with Baker Mayfield again impressive. But that quick turnaround and the 49ers coming off a bye negates the long trip from San Francisco to Florida.

The Niners exotic run game will get the job done for them here even if the returning Christian McCaffrey only plays a few snaps on his seasonal debut. Mayfield should ensure Tampa Bay get points on the board though so I'd back a narrow road win and/or lead towards the over.

Pick: 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Washington Commanders

Match Odds: 5/42.25 | 8/131.61

Spread: Commanders -3

Total Points: 45.5

This is Jayden Daniels' biggest test yet with Mike Tomlin's elite Pittsburgh defence, led by TJ Watt, coming to town fresh off a bye week to prepare. They've only allowed over 20 points once this season and you better believe they've got a plan for the rookie.

Washington are the third-best scorers in the league, but the Steelers allow the second fewest points and I'll just give a well-rested defence the edge in this one. Russell Wilson will do just enough in a low-scorer that should drop well under the line.

Pick: Steelers

Minnesota Vikings @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Match Odds: 1/21.50 | 13/82.63

Spread: Vikings -4.5

Total Points: 46.5

The Jags aren't as bad as their record and they've lost a couple of close games against good teams (Packers & Eagles) of late, but that dead-last pass defence is some Achilles heel to have when Justin Jefferson is rolling into town. Sam Darnold will sling it his way at every opportunity in a Vikings win.

Pick: Vikings

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Chargers

Match Odds: 11/43.75 | 1/41.25

Spread: Chargers -7.5

Total Points: 37.5

You wouldn't have the Chargers as a blowout team, but four of their five wins have covered this spread, with an average margin of victory of 17.5 points in those. Even their other win was by exactly seven. And those four big wins came against sides with a similar bad offensive profile to Tennessee.

Jim Harbaugh's defence is a legit unit and if Will Levis returns they'll make him wish he hadn't bothered.

Pick: Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Match Odds: 2/71.29 | 5/23.50

Spread: Eagles -7

Total Points: 41.5

Dallas' season was pretty much done even before Dak Prescott's injury, now with Cooper Rush under centre you wonder if some players won't just think: 'What's the point?' They are 0-3 at home though so owe their fans something, but it's hard to see it coming here.

The Cowboys can't stop the run so Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts should have their way with them, but their long, sapping drives may make the game closer than it probably should. I'd look for player props on Barkley and Hurts in this one.

Pick: Eagles

New York Jets @ Arizona Cardinals

Match Odds: 10/111.91 | 5/61.84

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total Points: 46.5

The Cards have won three straight but a solid win over Houston before a mini-bye kept the dream alive for Aaron Rodgers, who will thrive here if Arizona continues to struggle to pressure the QB.

Kyler Murray is tough to contain but the Jets defence is good enough to limit him enough for Rodgers to outscore him against the worst unit on the field - Arizona's defence.

Pick: Jets

Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Rams

Match Odds: 11/102.11 | 8/111.73

Spread: Rams -2.5

Total Points: 50.5

Tua's return has sparked Miami's offence into life, but it's not got anything in the won column. The Rams have won three straight, Matthew Stafford is dealing now he has Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back in the fold and crucially LA as proved they can win close games. You can't say the same about Miami.

Pick: Rams