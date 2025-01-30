Six Nations 2025: France favourites to end Ireland's reign

France the favourites at 6/4 2.50 to end Ireland's dominance

England are emerging force but face tough opener in Dublin

Betfair market makes No Grand Slam in 2025 odds-on

The Six Nations is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar in the early part of the year and the Betfair odds indicate that the 2025 edition will be close.

Ireland have won the last two tournaments in a row but France's favouritism, and the fact that no Grand Slam is odds-on, indicates that it should be competitive and teams will have to fight for every point.

Who will win the Six Nations 2025?

On the eve of the first round of matches, France are the favourites to win the Six Nations in 2025 and deny Ireland a third-successive title.

Fabien Galthie's Bleus are [6/4] on the Betfair Sportsbook to top the table for the first time since 2022. They will kick off their campaign against Wales in Paris tomorrow night to get the tournament under way.

France wll be determined to make a strong start to their campaign as they will not be back in Paris until the final round of fixtures. In between, they face trips to Twickenham, Dublin and Rome, before hosting Scotland.

With two home matches and three away, it would be an enormous achievement for France to complete a Grand Slam this year. If you think they are up to the task then back them at 7/24.50.

Ireland, meanwhile, are 7/42.75 to win their third title in a row. They followed their 2023 Grand Slam by pipping France to title in 2024, albeit with completing a consecutive Slam.

Can Ireland go unbeaten in the 2025 Six Nations? They are 7/24.50 to win all five matches in 2025 but shortest price in the market is on no Grand Slam being won at 2025.

Trip to Dublin is tough opener for England

The Irish will begin with a home match against England on Saturday. Last season, England inflicted Ireland's sole defeat, to deny them that Grand Slam, but you have to go back to 2019 for the last time the Red Rose won at the Aviva Stadium.

Steve Borthwick's team have impressed in the past 12 months with their displays against France and the major three southern hemisphere teams, albeit in defeat, but may struggle to improve on last year's third place finish.

England are 11/102.11 to finish in the top two of the Six Nations in 2024 and that is a bet that Dan Fitch likes in his ultimate guide to the tournament.

Can Scotland, Wales or Italy make impact at Six Nations?

Scotland 8/19.00, Wales 55/156.00 and Italy 100/1101.00 are all big prices in the Six Nations in 2025 outright winner market on Betfair and it would be a big surprise if any of that trio were to challenge for the title.

Instead, they will all be looking to make improvements. The Scots finished fourth last year but impressed with their points totals and, they won't be slow to remind anyone, beat England at Murrayfield. In fact, when they head to Twickenham in round three, England will be looking to end a four-match losing streak against the Auld Enemy.

Wales last won the title in 2021, more recently than England, but the glory days feel like a thing of the past in Cardiff now, as their price indicates. A trip to Paris to face the favourites in round one does not bode well and they have only two home matches (against Ireland and England) at home this time.

Italy enjoyed their best ever campaign 12 months ago, when they beat Scotland and Wales and drew with France. At 5/42.25 they are not the favourites to finish bottom in 2025. Instead, that indignity goes to Wales 8/111.73.

Will these odds turn out to be justified or will we see surprise at the top and bottom of the Six Nations Championship in 2025? It will be a fascinating five rounds so read our betting previews for the best bets.