Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois: The key Betfair big fight markets

When is Joshua v Dubois Fight Date and Time?

The Joshua v Dubois fight will take place on Saturday 21 September.

The undercard starts at 16:00 and the ring walks for the main event are scheduled for 9:45pm.

Joshua is the 1/5 favourite to win the fight when the two British boxers square up at Wembley on Saturday night.

Dubois is priced at 7/2, with the draw out at 7/2 and that makes sense when you consider AJ's superior big fight experience.

He has fought 31 times and lost three, while Dubois has stepped in the ring on 23 occasions and been defeated twice.

With the price on an AJ victory looking skinny, you can back him at bigger odds by venturing into the method of victory market.

In his last fight, Joshua knocked out Francis Ngannou in the second round back in March. Six months on the price on a consecutive AJ victory by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification (KO/TKO/DQ) is 2/51.40. That is the bet for Betfair tipster Frank Monkhouse in his AJ v Dubois preview.

Joshua beat Ngannou in the second round. You can backed AJ to win in rounds 1-3 on Saturday at boosted odds of 13/27.50.

Think Dubois can push Joshua all the way so that he has to win by decision or technical decision? You can back that outcome at 5/16.00.

The biggest price in this market is Dubois to win by KO/TKO/DQ at 11/112.00.

Betfair Sportsbook's #OddsOnThat markets are a great way to get involved in the big fight.

The shortest price of the features options for Saturday is 6/42.50 on Joshua to win and round eight to start. So Dubois to keep the fight going or a minimum of seven completed rounds before the favourite wins.

There is a vast list of #OddsOnThat outcomes to back at prices ranging from 6/42.50 to 250/1251.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

As for when the fight will end, round five is the favourite at 13/27.50.

Whether you think we are in for a short fight or can see Wembley bout going the distance, there should be something there for everyone.