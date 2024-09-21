Ultimate Guide to Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois: Predictions, odds, stats, undercard and fight times

It's almost time for Anthony Joshua to challenge the IBF Heavyweight World Champion Daniel Dubois and we have brought you the ultimate guide to the event. Sit back and soak up everything you need to know before these two Brits clash, so that you're ready to make your Joshua v Dubois betting predictions.

When is Joshua v Dubois Fight Date and Time?

The Joshua v Dubois fight will take place on Saturday, September 21.

From 4pm, fight fans will be able to enjoy the undercard, with the ring walks for the main event scheduled for 9:45pm.

Where is Joshua v Dubois Being Held?

Joshua v Dubois will take place at a sold-out Wembley Stadium in London. A crowd of over 94,000 is expected to attend the event.

That will break the existing attendance for a boxing match at the famous venue, which was set when Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte.

Joshua last fought at Wembley in 2018 when he stopped Alexander Povetkin. This will be a Wembley debut for Dubois, but he did fight at the Wroclaw Stadium in Poland in his unsuccessful world title challenge against Oleksandr Usyk in 2023.

Why is Liam Gallagher Performing at Joshua v Dubois?

The Joshua v Dubois fight is part of Riyadh Season. With the Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund now investing heavily in boxing, they are creating some spectacular events.

This one will come with an injection of rock and roll from the Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. The singer is set to perform three Oasis hits during the event.

So if you weren't successful in purchasing tickets for the Oasis summer tour in 2025, this PPV show could be a much cheaper way to watch at least one of the Gallagher brothers perform at Wembley.

How to Watch Joshua v Dubois Live Steam and PPV?

Joshua v Dubois is a PPV event. It is available to purchase from DAZN, Sky Sports and TNTSports.

The cost at Sky Sports is £19.95. For TNTSports and DAZN the charge is £19.99, with the latter also throwing in a seven-day free trial.

What Will be at Stake When Joshua and Dubois Fight?

Dubois beat Filip Hrgovic by eight-round TKO in June. The victory saw the Londoner become the IBF interim heavyweight world title holder.

Later that month the undisputed champion Usyk vacated his IBF title. Dubois was upgraded to become the IBF's full champion and this will be the first defence of his title.

Joshua has the opportunity to become a three-time heavyweight champion. Should he succeed, he will join the likes of Muhammad Ali and Lennox Lewis in accomplishing the feat.

Joshua v Dubois Tale of the Tape

Before you place your Joshua v Dubois bet, make sure that you have studied the tale of the tape.

Anthony Joshua Tale of the Tape Daniel Dubois 28 Wins 21 3 Losses 2 0 Draws 0 31 Total Fights 23 24 KOs 19 77% KO% 83% 6ft 6" Height 6ft 5" 82" Reach 78" Orthodox Stance Orthodox 34 Age 27

Joshua v Dubois Betting Odds

Joshua is the 1/51.20 favourite to win the fight. Dubois is priced at 7/24.50, with the draw out at 7/24.50.

With both fighters being heavy punchers, a stoppage seems likely. Joshua is 2/51.40 to win by KO/TKO or disqualification, with Dubois 5/16.00 to do likewise.

Odds of 2/91.22 are available for an early finish, with odds of 11/43.75 for the fight to go the distance. In the total rounds market, under 7.5 rounds is 5/61.84, with over 7.5 rounds the same price.

Dubois is 3/101.30 to be knocked down, with Joshua at 10/34.33. You can also get odds of 5/16.00 for both fighters to hit the canvas.

Who is on the Joshua v Dubois Undercard?

Let's take a look at the fights that you will be able to enjoy on the Joshua v Dubois undercard.

Joshua v Dubois Betting Prediction

Anthony Joshua starts as favourite here and rightly so. He has more big fight experience and has looked back to his lethal best since teaming up with his new trainer Ben Davison.

The former two-time heavyweight champions was sharp as he forced Otto Wallin into an early retirement. In March, he then knocked out Francis Ngannou in the second round. Both opponents had caused real problems for Joshua's rival Fury.

Dubois has also shown impressive form. He gained some credit from his ninth round defeat against Usyk last year, when he floored the champion, only for the blow to be judged to be low.

The 27-year-old bounced back with a tenth round TKO win over Jarrell Miller, before upsetting the odds with an eighth round stoppage against Hrgovic. Yet as impressive as that latest victory was, the fight also highlighted why he starts as an underdog against Joshua.

Dubois was caught with a number of heavy punches against the Croat and cannot afford to give Joshua the same opportunities. He's been stopped by both Joe Joyce and Usyk, neither of whom possess the sort of power that Joshua carries.

With Dubois also a big puncher, Joshua will be cautious and use his jab to establish distance and try to control the fight. This could see the fight stretch into the latter rounds. You can back Joshua to win and round seven to start at odds of 13/102.30.

A Joshua stoppage in the second half of the scheduled rounds seems likely. A Joshua win between rounds seven and twelve is 12/53.40, while you can back him to win between seven and nine at 7/24.50.