Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Back AJ for a fourth KO on the spin

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

Saturday, 23:00

Live on Sky Sports PPV

World heavyweight championship boxing returns to Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening as London pair Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois clash in a bout scheduled for 12 rounds.

The IBF strap is on the line, and entertainment is guaranteed for the capacity crowd in attendance and the millions worldwide watching the action live on DAZN. With 45 knockout wins and three KO defeats shared by AJ and Dynamite, boxing enthusiasts won't want to take their eyes off this one. But who will triumph and catapult themselves onto a collision course with the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury II?

Joshua arrives on a winning run

Joshua arrives at Wembley on fight night, with his record boasting 28 wins against three defeats, 25 KO victories, and one loss suffered inside the distance. The 34-year-old from Watford was famously stopped inside seven rounds by American Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden, New York, in the summer of 2019. He also suffered back-to-back defeats to Usyk in 2021 and 2022 on points.

Since his most recent reverse, suffered to Usyk at the Jeddah Superdome just over two years ago, Joshua has reeled off four wins in four comeback bouts, including stoppages in each of his previous three. He comfortably beat Jermaine Franklin on the scorecards before dealing with Robert Helenius in seven, Otto Wallin in five, and, most recently, Francis Ngannou in round two. Is he set for another showreel KO win?

The Betfair traders can't see past a 29th career win for Joshua and offer him as the 1/51.20 pre-fight favourite on the sportsbook. That's fair but tight. The method of victory market offers bettors some relief with a KO/TKO at 2/51.40 and the points victory at 5/16.00.

Dubois brings the power

He may enter the ring at a sold-out Wembley as the underdog on Saturday evening, but Dubois knows he has an opportunity to change his life and career overnight. The big-punching 27-year-old from the Greenwich area of the capital brings a professional boxing CV detailing 21 wins against two defeats, with just one of his previous outings testing the scoring judges.

Standing 6ft 5inch, orthodox boxer Dynamite Dubois has lost only to Joe Joyce in 10 and Usyk in round nine. A fearsome 95% knockout average, including 14 wins scored inside the opening three rounds, proves Triple D brings concussive power but often finds himself in trouble in fights that last into the later rounds. With that in mind, he'll be eager to settle things in the opening rounds with his trademark early onslaught.

Can Dubois cause a huge upset and nudge himself towards a fascinating rematch with Usyk or an all-action bout against Fury next year? Betfair traders offer victory for Dubois at 7/24.50, or you can play the specials with a KO/TKO available at 5/16.00, and the points win 10/111.00.

Experience will win the day

Dubois knows his best chance of beating Joshua comes from setting a ferocious early pace and trying to stop his opponent in the first half of the contest. He'll go on the front foot early, remembering the problems Joshua had against Ruiz when he was dropped twice in round three before he was stopped in the seventh round.

Joshua has shared a ring with more than a few big punchers and will know the importance of keeping things long in the early exchanges. AJ is the bigger, taller, more skilled, and experienced fighter with a better jab. He has been the 12-round distance five times previously, including three fights on the bounce between 2021 in less than two years. That experience and fitness will prove the difference on Saturday.

I expect Joshua to keep things tight in the opening rounds, using his defence and jab to steer clear of trouble before taking over in the middle rounds. Back Joshua to follow the example of Joyce and Usyk, stopping Dubois in rounds 7-12.

Recommended Bet Back Joshua in rounds 7-12 SBK 12/5

Now read our Ultimate Guide to Joshua v Dubois here.