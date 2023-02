#5 Big Ambition - Parx Racing, R5 (18:43)

Big Ambition comes here in good form and the merit of her latest effort was underpinned by the clock. Her second here last time looks just about the best form on offer. True Phenomenon can be on the premises if returning to debut form, while Bruno Barber Girl is likely to be thereabouts as well.

#8 Tempora - Gulfstream Park, R6 (19:38)

Tempora has a decent chance on these terms and could be the one to beat. Walks Like A Lady hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and can emerge best of the remainder. Bunty Windermere can't be ruled out of it either.

#7 Over The Channel - Gulfstream Park, R8 (20:37)

Over The Channel has gone to a barn that do well with their claiming recruits and looks up to winning this. Souper Cohiba has less on place than last time and can chase the selection home. Chess's Dream can put his latest effort behind him and complete the 1-2-3.