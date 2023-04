Jackie B Good (Parx Racing R1, 17:40 BST) looks the clear pick at the weights and seems likely to take the beating. Her trainer has a good record at this meet and she could be hard to stop from the inside gate. Say No More has pieces of form that make her interesting and is our next pick, while Princess Emma Jo can see out the 1-2-3.

Arrow Bolt (Tampa Bay Downs R2, 17:50 BST) has an excellent chance at the weights and will be hard to beat. The daughter of Arrogate gets class relief and should find this easier. Broken Hearts Bay has a rider in the saddle with few peers round here and is taken to get second.

Harrow (Tampa Bay Downs R3, 18:17 BST) benefited from a positive ride last time and looks sure to go close again kept to this class. Barnegat Light represents a barn with a good record in similar races and could well come out best of the rest. Ronstadt also demands consideration attempting the hat-trick.