Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Natural Harbor won narrowly at Aqueduct last time and can confirm that form in this slightly easier spot. Capt. Candy isn't without a squeak on the pick of his efforts, while Capital Conquest was behind the selection last time and may have to settle for more of the same.

Road of Love has to be considered getting class relief on first start for a prolific trainer at this venue and is the pick. Malmo is back on dirt and faces an easier assignment than last time and appeals most of the remainder. Whiskey Vision is another to take into account.

Stubbornkindafella arrives in good heart and should make a bold show to follow up from last time. Jareth is the barn's sole runner at this venue today and is our second pick, while Louisianimal should find this level easier than last time.