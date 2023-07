#7 Minxzhippsdontleye - Parx Racing, R2 (18:07)

Minxzhippsdontleye has an excellent chance at the weights and has plenty in his favour getting class relief. Secret Thunder can be excused his run in the slop last time and is the one for the forecast with a rider in the plate who excels round here.

#2 Marion Grace - Parx Racing, R4 (19:01)

Marion Grace is in a rich vein of form and promises to be hard to beat attempting the hat-trick. Luna T has been knocking on the door of late and is likely to be on the premises again back in claiming company. Valiant Majesty gets class relief and also commands scrutiny.

#6 Henrythethird - Parx Racing, R6 (19:59)

Henrythethird was an emphatic winner here in May and will appreciate this drop back into basement company. Plamen enters calculations on strike rate here alone and should also give a good account. Mississippi could well outrun his odds after a good effort last time.