#2 Singinthruthestorm - Parx Racing, R1 (17:40)

Singinthruthestorm took a step forward from his barn debut in this class last time and looks to have the best prospects. Ouch Ouch Ouch had daylight back to the second last time and is likely to be in the mix as well. Teewinot Pass finished one place behind the selection last time and also makes the shortlist.

#7 Beyond Best - Parx Racing, R3 (18:34)

Beyond Best is enticing on several fronts, particularly getting class relief, and looks the one to side with. Commingling made a promising start to his career and this level looks more realistic, he's our second choice. Grand Pick won off a break last time and also requires scrutiny.

#1 Ninetyprcentmaddie - Parx Racing, R8 (20:53)

Ninetyprcentmaddie was a stakes winner here in March and looks the clear pick at the weights getting class relief. Theseguysgotgame has been holding his form well, also posting a good time last time out, and looks the likeliest runner-up. My Imagination is making his barn debut and can see out the 1-2-3.