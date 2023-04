#5 Ready To Film - Tampa Bay Downs, R1 (17:20)

Ready To Film has to be considered on her first start for her new trainer and looks the one to fall in with attempting to follow up a wire-to-wire success last time. Sassy Charlee reappears quickly after running a career best and should give a good account too. True Atka also commands consideration at bigger odds.

#3 Three Sport Coats - Parx Racing, R2 (18:07)

Jamie Ness is in great form at present and his Three Sport Coats is a very interesting runner having switched barns, whilst also getting class relief. Now Act Surprised is less up against it on this occasion and should chase the selection home.

#7 Malibu Star - Parx Racing, R9 (21:29)

Malibu Star is on a most impressive streak, winning his last three starts by very wide margins. He's hard to oppose still in this form and looks the one to beat. Rough Sea has an excellent strike rate at this track and can emerge best of the rest. Flat Out Flying was in good form when last seen and also requires scrutiny back from a break.