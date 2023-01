Calisue (Tampa Bay Downs R2, 18:00 GMT) is with a barn with a good strike-rate here and drops into maiden claiming company for the first time, so is expected to make a bold show. Free Shot has a jockey up with a great record here and is the pick of the remainder.

Freddyness (Parx Racing R4, 18:16 GMT) must have a good chance on these terms and looks to have decent claims. He's holding his form well and returns to the track where he was beaten just a neck on penultimate start. Don't Blame Freddy may pick up the pieces if the selection underperforms, while Shouldhavebeengone deserves some consideration as well.

Starship Mallomar (Gulfstream Park R8, 20:39 GMT) has some good pieces of form to her name and can make the most of the class relief she gets here. Abuse of Power stretches out in distance and can chase the selection home. Dakota Dancer won't be far from the head of things and is also worth consideration.