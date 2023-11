Three best bets in North America from Timeform

#3 Bati King - Delaware Park, R4 (18:00)

Bati King has won twice from three starts and looks the safest choice in this small-field contest. Yahoo Omar chased the selection home last time and may have to settle once more as best of the remainder. Finicky has plenty of experience and can see out the 1-2-3.

#4 Huntress For Hire - Churchill Downs, R9 (21:05)

Huntress For Hire broke her maiden when coming from off a strong pace, a scenario which may be repeated here, so she gets the nod. She also produced a bullet workout in the last seven days. Amber Cascade has less on plate here than in last race and is likely to be in the mix too on second run back from a layoff. Shoplifter is another who demands consideration.

#6 Hardly Ever Better - Charles Town, R1 (23:00)

Hardly Ever Better has a string of seconds to his name recently but can go one better here. Makin' Gold is a contender if bouncing back from an underwhelming effort last time. I'lltakecareofit was narrowly denied on latest outing but may find a couple too good this time.