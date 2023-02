Boss Cara (Parx Racing R1, 16:55 GMT) is turned out again quickly after a fine second in a similar contest here last time and must have a good chance on these terms. Without A View seems sure to go well, whilst Golden Bow can't be completely ruled out attempting to follow up.

Papa Katz (Gulfstream Park R2, 17:39 GMT) has made the places on each of his three starts and can finally earn his diploma on first start for new barn. Corporate Affair can give his running and appeals as best of the rest. Stealththirtyfour can round out the 1-2-3.

Expect More (Gulfstream Park R7, 20:07 GMT) was narrowly first past the post last time but was subsequently demoted to second for causing interference. He looks the natural starting point in this maiden. Tshiebwe is of interest making debut for same barn as the selection and is a contender too. Southern Dream was third behind Expect More last time and can't be left out of calculations either.