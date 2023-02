Passionate Dream (Parx Racing R3, 17:49 GMT) has an excellent chance at the weights and looks the one to aim at. She's made the first three on her last four starts and beat three of today's rivals comfortably last time. Popthechampagne Ro disappointed in that race but can bounce back and chase the selection home.

Strong Breeze (Parx Racing R6, 19:10 GMT) has been running very well from the front of late and must have a good chance on these terms getting class relief. Tomater Gator won comfortably last time, posting a good time, and is the pick of the remainder.

The Golden Egg (Turf Paradise R6, 21:55 GMT) made a fine debut earlier last month when chasing home a subsequent winner and looks up to winning this. He broke well and drew clear from the rest of the pack. Mister Mafioso lost his rider early on last time but can go close, while Special Moment also makes the shortlist.