Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Smart And Fast went close in a similar low-level claimer last time and is taken to go one better in this spot. Connecting comes here on the back of a good effort and can go close once again. Tough Workout is another who demands consideration.

Westward Look gets significant class relief in this spot after racing in California and has an excellent chance at the weights. Economical is back at a more suitable distance today and appeals as best of the rest.

Mary Margaret is from a barn going great guns and may well appreciate the return to dirt. Big Beauty makes appeal on barn debut and should also go close, while High Gunner is another who requires a second look.