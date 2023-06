#9 No Kay Never - Hawthorne, R3 (21:24)

No Kay Never looks the clear pick at the weights in this allowance contest. She gets significant class relief and can make the most of this opportunity despite the lengthy absence. Princess Stella has been running well on the dirt of late and is taken for the forecast.

#1 Cotton Candy Annie - Hawthorne, R5 (22:18)

Cotton Candy Annie has an excellent chance at the weights and seems likely to take the beating attempting to follow up her recent dirt success. Pasta Salad Rhonda represents a good barn and should find this easier than last time. Sunset Paynter is another that comes into the reckoning getting class relief.

#2 Restoring Hope - Hawthorne, R6 (22:45)

Restoring Hope makes most appeal attempting to follow up from last time. Tapit Sam comes here in good form and merit of last effort was underpinned by the clock and is next on our list. D'fever merits respect as well.