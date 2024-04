Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Hot Fudge can extend her winning streak to six in this Grade 3 contest. She's been brought along steadily over the course of that run and is hard ignore in this spot. Ain't Broke is from the same barn and has built up a good recent strike-rate, she can chase her stablemate home. Royal Poppy is pitched in deeper here but is in good heart at present and can see out the three.

Maximus Meridius wasn't beaten far in a Grade 3 and can get back to winning ways getting class relief in this spot. Shea D World was impressive when winning last time and could outrun his odds, whilst Mission Beach is taken to return to form.