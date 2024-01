Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Mo Fox Givin has been placed twice in stakes races after opening her account on debut and can add to that getting class relief in this spot. Ms Brightside successfully opened her account on debut when trained in Europe and wasn't disgraced in a Grade 3 at Del Mar second time up, she can finish best of the remainder.

Grit and Curiosity can take advantage of the class relief he gets in this claimer. Speeding Style arrives in good form after scoring by a wide margin last time but may have to settle for second best.

Texan Farmer represents a barn in good form at present and he can finally earn his diploma at the seventh attempt. Son of a Bling shaped a bit better than previously last time and can chase the selection home. King Arthur Ridge is a long-standing maiden but may well pick up some of the pieces late on.