#4 Catch The Smoke - Monmouth Park, R5 (19:11)

Catch The Smoke will be hard to beat on these terms and is the tentative selection. The selection made a winning start for Claudio Gonzalez last time and can repeat the dose despite returning to sprinting. Distorted Limits can come out best of the rest, whilst Sailor Speed commands respect as well.

#1 Malraux - Gulfstream Park, R6 (20:00)

Malraux goes well on the synthetic surface here and should make a bold show once again. He notched up a four-timer in claimers earlier this year, before finding a starter allowance contest too hot last time. This return to claimers will suit. Vinnie Van Go can emerge best of the rest. Earth can also make his mark.

#8 Petricor - Laurel Park, R9 (22:11)

Petricor represents a stable with a superb record in similar races and has leading claims. The former French-trained filly narrowly landed an allowance at Keeneland before finishing a creditable fourth in a Grade 3 last time and this stakes race looks a good spot. Alms hasn't won for a while but is consistent and can chase the selection home.