#5 Branco Maria - Delaware Park, R1 (17:30)

Branco Maria is weighted to go well and holds better claims than most. He's been placed the last three starts and may find this slightly easier. Only Child is of interest on barn debut and appeals as best of the remainder.

#4 Trotting Gear - Gulfstream Park, R4 (19:21)

Trotting Gear is turned out quickly after showing her best form yet last time and seems sure to be on the premises. Sassy But Precious gets class relief and can be in the mix. Caravana can't be easily dismissed.

#3 Sheza Girly Girl - Santa Anita Park, R2 (21:35)

Sheza Girly Girl won over course and distance in March in much better company and can take advantage of this significant class drop. Bella Renella is back at a more suitable trip today and looks the likeliest runner-up.