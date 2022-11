Irish could have two winners

Feature race favourite looks a non-stayer

Diamond Carl napped to make it six from six

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

All French eyes, and many Irish, will be on their 'Winter Gold Cup' - the €520,000 Prix la Haye Jousselin at 14:50.

Five of the nine runners are in the care of the champion trainer, Francois Nicolle, including last year's winner Poly Grandchamp.

The one that stands between Nicolle and his fifth victory in six years is Willie Mullins' Franco De Port.

Mullins has clearly had this race in mind since his seven-year-old surprised a few - though not his trainer - by coming third in the Grand Steep at the Paris track in May.

He was 47.0 that day, and though unable to keep tabs with the better fancied Sel Jem and Gex he battled on well from the last to finish clear of the third-favourite Niko Has, Happy Monarch and Enjeu D'Arthel.

That was over three miles, six; today's race is over three, three and a half. The shorter trip should help Niko Has who was travelling sweetly until a blunder two out knocked the stuffing out of him.

They are certainly the two to take out of that race - the most valuable chase on the Continent. James Reveley takes over from Danny Mullins who flew back to Dublin yesterday to ride at Navan today. Theo Chevillard keeps the ride on Niko Has.

Bertrand Lestrade is Poly Grandchamp's regular rider, and was on top when he won this 12 months ago. It is his sole success in over two and a half years but it means he is the only runner with a Grade 1 course and distance success on his CV.

Figuero, fourth last year and third in 2020, is 2.89/5 favourite. He has looked a non-stayer whenever he has raced beyond three miles but clearly some think he will conjure up the required stamina to win at the third attempt.

Hacienda, Starlet Du Mesnil and Grandeur Nature are racing beyond three miles for the first time, so are understandably outsiders.

I would love to see the Mullins/Reveley combo take the prize with Franco De Port 3.7511/4 but Niko Has 10.09/1 has a similar chance and is three times his odds.

St Donats and McTigue meet again

I can not imagine that a Sedgefield maiden winner has ended the year Europe's Champion Three-Year-Old Hurdler but that is what will happen should Emmet Mullins' McTigue win the Prix Cambaceres - Grande Course de Haies - at 12.53.

Acquired in September from Jim Bolger, McTigue had not won for a year but had been placed in four decent handicaps and reached a mark of 97 on the Flat.

After landing some serious bets on his hurdling debut at Sedgefield, McTigue came over for the Grade 2 trial for today's race - the Prix Georges de Talhouet-Roy - and got involved in a tussle with the favourite St Donats.

James Reveley set out to make all on the Hugo Merienne-trained youngster. Donagh Meyler followed in his slipstream, never letting Reveley get away from him.

Turning in, St Donats came to the stands' rail, yet Meyler and McTigue still managed to collar him at the last and win by nearly a length.

McTigue was 9.08/1 that day and St Donats, who was giving him 4lb, 2.26/5. This morning the tables are turned with McTigue 1.9110/11 and St Donats 3.55/2. As they meet at level weights, St Donats has to be the value call.

Willie Mullins runs Aghaboy, who has made all to win at Ballinrobe and Listowel. He didn't manage to win off a mark of 68 on the Flat when with Kevin Prendergast, so will do well to trouble the market leaders.

Not Too Bad has twice finished behind St Donats, so is unlikely to figure but the only filly in the race, Isaline De Chandou could be placed.

She is among the best of her sex, coming second to Namour Has in a Listed and to Dreammy Bell in a Grade 3, both over course and distance.

Sparkling Diamond can remain unbeaten over fences

The Prix Maurice Gillois at 13:33 is better known as the ''Grand Steeple-Chase'' for four-year-olds.

The favourite is Diamond Carl 1.84/5 who is five from five over fences. All those wins have come at Auteuil on very soft or heavy, the last three over today's distance.

His latest victory came in the Prix Orcada, a trial for today's race. He only beat his stablemate La Manigance 6.05/1 a neck, so there is a case to be made for the runner-up each-way.

Not so much for Indivis, Magic Marvel, Impressive, Iceo Madrik who filled the next four places in that order.

Impressive 6.05/1 arguably underperformed, though, as on his previous start - in the Prix The Fellow - he had split Diamond Carl and La Manigance. Maybe they will be the first three home again?

Sans Bruit, In Love and Inedit De Ciergues won minor chases over half a mile shorter at the track in March, April and September respectively.

Gessy Raiselle earned her place in the line-up with a win in Listed company over course and distance nine days ago.

Diamond Carl it is, then. He should win bar a fall and leave the track with his unbeaten record over fences intact.