Hawai Du Berlais held on form

Pari Brest worth chancing

Closing handicap wide open

Paul Nicholls' decision not to run classy Golden Son has changed the shape of the €250,000 Grade 1 Prix Renaud Du Vivier at 12:58.

Golden Son was runner-up to his then-stablemate Kyrov in the Grade 1 3yo Champion Hurdle 12 months ago. In March he was third to Kyrov and Hawai Du Berlais in the Grade 3 Prix d'Indy, since when he was bought for mega-money and has joined Nicholls.

Does that make Kyrov a good thing? Well no, as he has not won in the last 12 months and has finished behind Hawai Du Berlais twice since.

Alain Chaille-Chaille's filly had appeared to be getting better by the race going into the trial for this 4yo Champion Hurdle but she met her match that day. She was sent off odds-on for the Grade 3 Prix Pierre De Lassus but could not cope with the second and third favourites Ile Est Francais and Ine Anjou. Kyrov was six lengths back in fourth.

The four head the market for today's race, unsurprisingly, and I would expect Ile Est Francais 1.674/6 to take command in the closing stages and confirm his position as best hurdler of his age.

There is each-way value to be had, though, as Ine Anjou 15.014/1 finished ahead of Hawai Du Berlais 3.55/2 and Kyrov 13.012/1 last time. Ine Anjou should make the first three again, despite being a little worse off at the weights.

Novices' chase will come down to quality of jumping

The winner of the Prix Le Pontet at 13:33 is likely to come from the four that contested the Prix Robert Bates last month.

That handicap chase over two mile, six was won impressively by Mishka Des Mottes. Alse 3.02/1, It's Easy 5.59/2 and Raffles Liaison 6.511/2 finished in that order within two lengths of each other, 14 behind the winner. Miralago 10.09/1 was eight lengths back in fifth.

This race is over four and a half furlongs shorter, though, so it could go to one of the others that is more used to this shorter trip.

Pari Brest 4.03/1 ticks the distance box, having finished runner-up in a Compiegne handicap off the same mark with It's Easy and Rhone 12.011/1 immediately behind him. Rhone had previously won a claimer over today's course and distance.

Transformer 13.012/1 makes his chase debut after winning his fourth start over hurdles at Fontainebleau.

Iceberg Du Large 26.025/1 has been dropped 4lb after an inauspicious first run over fences at Meslay-Du-Maine. These fences are tougher, as is the company he is up against.

It will come down to the quality of their jumping and Pari Brest 4.03/1 may be the one to edge it. If you back him, keep the stakes small.

Back Ball to roll past the post in front

Three of the 10 runners in the closing handicap hurdle - the Prix Francois de Ganay at 14:08 - are on the up, if that is what you look for.

Top weight Kapteen 8.07/1 has won on his last two starts at Auteuil - a handicap off a 15lb lower mark and a Listed contest.

He didn't sparkle over fences at Fontainebleau over fences last time, and is back over hurdles at his favourite track.

Hello Ball 10.09/1 is up 5lb for winning a handicap at Toulouse. He has finished in the money in 11 of his 13 races, but was pulled up on his only previous visit to Auteuil on his hurdling debut.

This must account for his long odds, as he would be half the odds at any other track.

Lucky One 9.517/2 had some stiff tasks with Dan Skelton. He has been campaigned exclusively in France since joining Sophie Leech. He has gone up 5lb for winning a similar handicap by a short head.

Bertrand Lestrade takes over from James Reveley, a good choice since he was second on Lucky One when the horse started out in France back in 2018.

Chichi De La Vega 3.55/2, Miss Montigny 4.03/1 and Gentleman d'Athon 5.59/2 are in form, while Super Flam 15.014/1 won a handicap over a similar trip here in September off a 6lb lower mark.

Mixologist 13.012/1, Karuso De Grugy 15.014/1 and Monty Saga 26.025/1 are dropped in grade, having failed to pay their way in better company. All three won in 2021 but they have not made the first two this year.

Hello Ball 10.09/1 should give us a run for our money, having run a career-best last time.