Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including three Horses In Focus

Unassuming better than she showed last time

More to come from Heathcliff

Our Dagger can follow up

Unassuming didn't show much for Joseph O'Brien last season, but she showed much improved form on entering handicaps for this yard, landing back-to-back handicaps over a mile at Southwell.

She was heavily eased when making a winning start for George Boughey, making a mockery of her mark, and landed the odds with the minimum of fuss under a penalty just three days later.

Unassuming disappointed next time, but got back on the up in the strongest race she'd contested back at Southwell in November, and caught the eye on her return from 10 weeks off at Lingfield last month.

That was over a mile and a quarter, and she didn't appear to get home having travelled well, leaving the impression she's still on a good mark, awarded the Horse In Focus Flag as a result. There should be more to come from her and she can get her head back in front returned to a mile.

Recommended Bet Back Unassuming in the 18:30 Kempton SBK 3/1

Heathcliff is building a really solid record on an artificial surface, winning four times last year, and three of those victories came at Kempton.

His latest success came over seven furlongs in November, impressing with how he travelled and snugly on top at the line, having more in hand than the half-length winning margin suggested.

Heathcliff also caught the eye on his return from 10 weeks off returned to six furlongs at Newcastle last month, too, shaping better than the bare result having met some trouble and also positioned further back in the field than ideal.

He is another with the Horse In Focus Flag, while he also has the Timeform 'small p' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to further improvement. That run should have put an edge on him and he remains on a mark he can win more races from.

Recommended Bet Back Heathcliff in the 19:00 Kempton SBK 2/1

Our Dagger hadn't shown too much on his first four starts, but he was gambled on, and showed much improved form when opening his account at Ffos Las in August.

That wasn't a strong race, and he finished down the field on his sole start for Sarah Dawson in Ireland, but he was again strong in the market and improved further on his first start for Daragh Bourke when resuming winning ways at Newcastle 12 days ago.

He prevailed by only a neck on that occasion, but he was value for much more given how much ground he had to make up in slowly-run race, and arguably did well to win at all.

Our Dagger is clearly starting out from the right end of the handicap and is one to keep on right side of as he moves up the ranks.

Recommended Bet Back Our Dagger in the 20:00 Kempton SBK 7/4

