Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus

Our Havana a Horse In Focus

Don't Rightly Know one to keep on side

Gray Rainbow open to improvement

Our Havana showed the benefit of a break and a gelding operation when opening his account on his return at Newmarket last season, well suited by a return to a sound surface (had disappointed on heavy ground previously) and showing plenty of dash to overcome a tardy start.

He wasn't in the same form in a big-field handicap at York next time, but he was strong in the betting, and caught the eye on his return from seven months off when runner-up at Newcastle 18 days ago.

Our Havana went like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, fresh enough on his return and in a race which was run at a muddling gallop he had nothing left to give at the finish. He was given the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as a horse of interest, and judged on his Newcastle performance, he's a well-handicapped horse.

Recommended Bet Back Our Havana in the 13:38 Southwell SBK 5/1

Don't Rightly Know is no spring chicken - just turned 10 years of age - but she is very lightly raced for a veteran, and she made an excellent start to her career over fences with a comfortable success at Exeter last month.

She was a likeable hurdler last season, but she is very much a chaser on looks, so it was very encouraging she took to this discipline so well, jumping superbly out in front, and just shaken up to move clear in the latter stages.

Don't Rightly Know has the potential to progress following that initial experience - she has the Timeform small p attached to her rating - and it is encouraging to see that connections are quickly moving her up in class. She hasn't much to find with the principals and may offer some value.

Recommended Bet Back Don't Rightly Know in the 15:35 Newbury SBK 7/2

Gray Rainbow has a useful pedigree and she made gradual progress in three relatively quick starts at up to a mile last month, not given a hard time on her latest start at Southwell 18 days ago.

She has been handed a potentially lenient mark of 58 for her handicap debut, and she has the potential to improve greatly now moving up significantly in trip - she has the Timeform small p attached to her ratings.

There is plenty of stamina in Gray Rainbow's pedigree, while the addition of first-time cheekpieces should sharpen her up further, and James Owen continues in excellent form.

Recommended Bet Back Gray Rainbow in the 20:00 Kempton SBK 5/2

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.