Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for Bangor, Wetherby and Wincanton
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Bangor, Wetherby and Wincanton on Wednesday...
Spotlight on Support Act for once
Left-handed course to suit I've Madeupmymind
Feet On The Ground to exploit opening handicap mark
'Horse In Focus' to win on handicap debut at Wincanton
Top-rated Feet On The Ground has been shaping up well in her qualifying runs and can make a successful handicap debut for the Fergal O'Brien stable, despite this not being an overly-happy hunting ground for the yard.
She caught the eye of the Timeform reporters and was allotted the 'Horse In Focus' flag after her third qualifying run earlier this month, with all three runs coming at Uttoxeter.
A stoutly-bred mare who clearly has no problem with testing ground, she is expected to be given a more positive ride now Jonathan Burke takes back over in the saddle from a claimer, and is fancied to see off Sweet Caryline.
Support Act to fly the flag at Wetherby
There were plenty of positives to take from Support Act's chase debut fourth at Newbury, after which he was awarded the 'Horse In Focus' flag. He showed plenty of promise when 7¼ lengths fourth that day. He lost a shoe but got back involved even after a bad mistake five out.
He is likely to stay beyond three miles so should enjoy the uphill finish here and looks sure to progress as a chaser.
Top on weight-adjusted ratings - with a small 'p', too - he looks well worth another chance. Micks Jet arrives here in good order (form franked from last run) and she is feared most ahead of Broomfield Present.
'Hot Trainer' flag worth noting at Bangor
Having shown plenty of promise in bumpers, I've Madeupmymind has run to a similar level in twice making the frame over hurdles and she earns the vote to open her account with her rider taking off a handy 5lb.
The Ben Pauling-trained mare jumped to her left from four out when fourth at Taunton last month and should appreciate the return to a left-handed course on this third hurdling start.
With the yard in red-hot form - gaining a 'Hot Trainer' flag thanks mainly to six winners from their last nine runners - a big performance is expected.
Recommended bets
