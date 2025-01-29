Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Dundalk and Kempton on Wednesday.
Pink Oxalis caught the eye last time
Trouble Man remains with potential
Mr Nugget has offered encouragement
'Horse In Focus' Pink Oxalis shaping up well
Pink Oxalis made a promising start for Stephen Thorne when fourth in a mile handicap at Dundalk as she travelled better than most but failed to sustain her effort.
That indicated she would be well suited by a drop in trip and she duly ran well over this course and distance last time when arguably unlucky not to push the winner close given she had her momentum checked in the straight and conceded first run as a result.
She ran on pleasingly into second, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to identify her as one likely to be of interest next time, and that form has been boosted by the winner going on to score again.
Top-Rated Trouble Man well weighted on handicap debut
Trouble Man showed plenty to work with when runner-up in a six-furlong novice at Southwell on debut and he built on that promise to land a five-furlong maiden at Wolverhampton last month.
Trouble Man looked unsuited by the drop in trip but he finished strongly to edge ahead close home, and that performance looks better now than it did at the time as the runner-up scored cosily on her next outing.
An opening BHA handicap mark of 77 looks to underestimate Trouble Man as he is 3lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here, while he is also the only runner in the line-up with the Timeform 'small p' to show he's a likely improver.
'Horse In Focus' Mr Nugget can build on recent promise
Mr Nugget proved more competitive than previously when runner-up at Southwell on his penultimate start and he again offered encouragement when fourth at Wolverhampton on Saturday.
Mr Nugget was slowly into stride and held up and that proved a disadvantage in a slowly-run race. He still had plenty to do turning for home but ran on promisingly out wide inside the final furlong and was ultimately beaten less than two lengths in fourth after clocking the fastest sectional time for the final two furlongs.
That effort earned the lightly raced Mr Nugget Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag and he will have the assistance of Hector Crouch in the saddle for the first time.
