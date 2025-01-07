Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know

King's School can complete hat-trick

Better to come from Desert Champion

Step up in trip to suit Beccali

Gemma Tutty has had four winners and a second from her ten runners after Christmas and the excellent form of her yard is highlighted by Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag.

One of those winners was provided by King's School who arrives here in search of a course-and-distance hat-trick. King's School had a frustrating run of placed efforts in October and November, finishing runner-up four times in a row, but he showed a good attitude to fend off the hat-trick-seeking favourite last month and then followed up here 11 days ago.

He has a 3lb higher mark to deal with here but still looks fairly treated - he's 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and will again have the assistance of good-value 7 lb apprentice Warren Fentiman in the saddle.

Recommended Bet Back King's School in the 15:33 at Newcastle SBK 3/1

Desert Champion boasts a good pedigree - his half-sister, dam and granddam have all won the Group 2 Lowther Stakes - and he has made an encouraging start to his career.

Desert Champion looked in need of the experience when sixth at Chelmsford on debut and he duly improved on that when finishing a close-up third at Southwell last month, losing out by a head and a nose.

Desert Champion went like the best horse at the weights there but didn't quite pick up in time in a race that developed into a dash in the straight. That effort earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one to be interested in, and this well-bred colt looks likely to progress again (still has the Timeform 'p' for improver).

Recommended Bet Back Desert Champion in the 18:00 at Kempton SBK 15/8

Beccali has shown run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures and he still looks capable of better (as denoted by the 'p' attached to his rating.

He still didn't look the finished article on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month, hanging left in the straight, but he stayed on well and was nicely on top at the line, ultimately winning by a length and a half.

He should appreciate this step up in trip to a mile and, with further progress anticipated, looks up to defying a 6 lb rise in the weights.

He's the only representative on the card for Charlie Appleby who boasts an impressive strike rate of 31.9% at Kempton since the start of the 2020.

Recommended Bet Back Beccali in the 19:30 at Kempton SBK 4/6

