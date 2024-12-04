Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know

Overnight Oats still well treated

Thaisa open to improvement

Roi de France can take step up in class in his stride

Overnight Oats has become yet another horse to be rejuvenated by a switch to the James Owen yard, not as immediate as some, but he ran his best race for the team when taking advantage of a basement mark over an extended mile at Wolverhampton two starts back.

That form is working out well and he had no problem with dropping to seven furlongs when following up at the same course shortly after, confirming he's on the right path now, and leaving the impression he could rack up a sequence.

His performance that day can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account. Overnight Oats ran the last two furlongs in 23.37, the only horse in the field to break the 24-second barrier, and more than seven tenths quicker than the runner-up.

The timefigure he recorded was also very good for the grade, giving the form extra substance, while he and the runner-up, an in-form three-year-old, pulled a little clear of the remainder. A subsequent 4lb rise very much underestimates him and this race doesn't look any stronger, so he can overcome stall 10 to record a hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Overnight Oats in the 15:25 Lingfield SBK 1/1

Oisin Murphy has a good book of rides at Kempton on Wednesday evening and Thaisa is expected to get him of to a perfect start.

She is from a family that Andrew Balding knows well - she's a sister to Break The Bank and a half-sister to high-class Beat The Bank and smart Chil Chil - and she shaped with plenty of promise on her debut over a mile at this course last month.

That race was run at a steady gallop, the pace quickening from two furlongs out, and less than a length covered the first seven at the line, leaving a very muddling look to the form, but Thaisa was ridden more patiently than the first two and finished with a real rattle.

Her visual finishing effort was backed up by the clock, too, running the last three furlongs in 35.05 seconds, easily the fastest in the field, and nearly a second quicker than the first two.

There are some interesting newcomers on show in this novice, but Thaisa sets quite a high standard, and with improvement forthcoming, and taking her sectional upgrade into account, it will take an above-average sort to stop her.

Recommended Bet Back Thaisa in the 16:10 Kempton SBK 15/8

This is a good renewal of this listed event but if there is one horse in this field who is yet to reach his limit, then it is certainly the John & Thady Gosden-trained Roi de France.

He took a few tries to open his account, but his form on the whole stacks up, and he was well backed ante-post for the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket, only for the ground to be too testing for him to show his best.

Roi de France was again well supported when winning a course-and-distance handicap last month, and he did especially well to win that day, always travelling well and overcoming some substantial trouble in-running.

He conceded first run to the eventual runner-up, the reopposing Popmaster, as a result, but he displayed a nice turn of foot to run him down close home after getting a gap in the final furlong, and he has the potential to take another step forward.

Timeform's reporter awarded Roi de France the Horse In Focus Flag for that performance, while he also has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating, signifying he's open to further improvement. He's expected to progress past the standard setters now moving up in class.

Recommended Bet Back Roi De France in the 19:10 Kempton SBK 7/4

