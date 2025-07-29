Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two Horses In Focus at Goodwood

Sing Us A Song fancied to bounce back from Royal Ascot

Blinkers to work again on Royal Ascot third Tabiti

Unexposed Richard Hughes filly looks the one to beat

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Sing Us A Song ended up caught much further back than ideal after a slow start when 6½ lengths ninth of 19 to Merchant in the King George V Stakes (Handicap) at Royal Ascot last time, so is well worth another chance having won a strong Sandown handicap in good style on his reappearance the time before.

The well-made colt remains open to improvement over this trip - he's a brother to the smart 1¼m-12.5f winner (stayed 2m) Sir Erec, who was also a smart hurdler - and is fancied to be ridden much more prominently here if getting away on terms.

Roger Varian has won two of the last four renewals so Sudu is high on the shortlist after his easy win at Epsom.

Recommended Bet Back Sing Us A Song to win the 13:20 Goodwood SBK 7/4

Tabiti ran a cracker in first-time blinkers after seven months off when third in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot and could easily have more to come over the second half of the season on that evidence, so she's an appealing candidate stepping back up in grade.

The Juddmonte-owned filly is closely related to the smart 7f winner Old Flame and her dam also won over that trip at two, so it's no surprise that Tabiti won a newcomers' race at Newmarket and then had enough pace to land the 6f Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury in 2024.

She signed off with a below-par effort in the Fillies' Mile but bounced back to form with an improved effort when 2 lengths third of 25 to Never Let Go in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot last time, leading the far side group until a furlong out.

The drop in trip will suit and a big effort is expected from this top-rated filly.

Recommended Bet Back Tabiti to win the 13:55 Goodwood SBK 3/1

Unsurprisingly plenty hold claims, including three-year-old 'Horse In Focus' Quebella who shaped well from much further back than a similarly progressive pair when 4½ lengths third to Bowerchalke on her handicap debut at Southwell 17 days ago (noted finishing with running left).

Top on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, she gets the nod to confirm the promise of that effort in the hope the drop back in trip doesn't catch her out; her experience of this course should help on that front having been fifth in listed company here last month.

Recommended Bet Back Quebella to win the 15:45 Goodwood SBK 9/2

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.