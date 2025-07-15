Timeform

Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two Horses In Focus

Catterick Races
Catterick is the scene for one of Timeform's three best bets on Wednesday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Bath and Catterick on Wednesday...

  • Leicester runner-up U S S Charleston fancied to go one better 

  • Another win on the cards for top-rated Iwantmytimewithyou 

  • Strong pace can see Reidh bounce back to winners' enclosure 

Bath, 14:50 - 'Horse In Focus' U S S Charleston the one to beat

 

U S S Charleston left his debut effort a long way behind when a strong-finishing neck-second to Army Bugler in a 5f Leicester maiden last month which caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters and resulted in him being awarded the 'Horse In Focus' flag; with the promise of better to come, he is expected to go one better this time.  

The U S Navy Flag colt is the third foal of Charleston Belle who was a six-furlong winner on the all-weather for Giles Bravery and the Lemos De Souza-trained colt is fancied to follow in her footsteps now faced with an extra half-furlong to tackle. 

Recommended Bet

Back U S S Charleston in the 14:50 Bath

SBK1/1

Bath, 15:50 - Side with top-rated Ripon winner Iwantmytimewithyou

The unexposed, top-rated Iwantmytimewithyou progressed again when opening his account by a wide margin at Ripon and holds obvious claims under a penalty with this longer trip expected to suit.  

There isn't much pace on in this small field and Ed Dunlop's progressive Time Test gelding is expected to race prominently as he did when successful by six lengths nine days ago; a 6 lb penalty may not be enough to stop him going in again with the yard also having the Timeform 'Hot Trainer' flag at present.  

Recommended Bet

Back Iwantmytimewithyou in the 15:50 Bath

SBK4/7

Catterick, 17:00 - Race to be run to suit 'Horse In Focus' Reidh

Strong-traveller Reidh is almost certainly in much better form than his recent results suggest and is worth siding with in a race where the Timeform pace prediction is 'strong'. 

The Richard Fahey-trained five-year-old caught the attention of the Timeform race reporters once again when 4 lengths seventh to Paladin at Wetherby last time, going well when shuffled back approaching the final furlong. 

He is now 7 lb lower than when successful at Galway a year ago and - having shown his best form at this time of year - is fancied to gain a third career success. 

Recommended Bet

Back Reidh in the 17:00 Catterick

SBK9/4

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

