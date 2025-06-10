Timeform

Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an in-form Horse In Focus

Horse racing at Hamilton
The runners drive for the line at Hamilton

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Hamilton, Limerick and Lingfield on Wednesday.

  • Drop in trip to suit Sportingsilvermine

  • Bellaphina shaped well on reappearance

  • The Gay Blade in good enough form to strike

Lingfield, 15:00 - Top-rated Sportingsilvermine has clear claims

Sportingsilvermine failed to meet expectations at Newmarket last time but he found a strongly-run race over a mile and three-quarters providing too stiff a test of stamina. 

He had previously been in good form over a mile and a half, winning his first two starts for James Owen before finishing a good second at Chester where he went through the race like a horse still ahead of his mark.

He found only an impressive subsequent winner too strong at Chester and he finished five and a half lengths clear of the remainder, so he still looks well treated off a 3 lb higher mark. He was unable to prove that point over a longer distance at Newmarket but should appreciate this drop in trip and he stands out on ratings - he's 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. 

Recommended Bet

Back Sportingsilvermine in the 15:00 at Lingfield

SBK5/4

Limerick, 18:20 - 'Horse In Focus' Bellaphina still on fair mark

Bellaphina shaped with plenty of promise when third in a seven-furlong handicap on her return at Gowran Park in April, running on nicely after she was short of room and had to be switched to make her challenge.

She was also inconvenienced by being held up in a race run at just a steady gallop so she can have that effort marked up.  

Her performance caught the eye of Timeform's reporter who awarded the Horse In Focus Flag to mark her out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. She looks well treated off the same mark here - she heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb - and should have no problem with the step back up to a mile (has won at this trip before).

Recommended Bet

Back Bellaphina in the 18:20 at Limerick

SBK5/2

Hamilton, 20:30 - 'Horse In Focus' The Gay Blade can build on recent promise

The Gay Blade ran well when runner-up at Newcastle last month on his return from a 12-week break, and he posted a better effort on Timeform's ratings when filling the same position at Carlisle 12 days ago. 

The Gay Blade was unable to seriously threaten, but he may have made the all-the-way winner work a bit harder had he not been short of room a couple of furlongs out when still going well.

That meant he conceded first run, but he finished well to take second close home, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter who commented "his turn looks near". 

The Gay Blade also has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag - highlighting his effectiveness here - as he has a good record at Hamilton that consists of two wins and four placed efforts from eight starts.

Recommended Bet

Back The Gay Blade in the 20:30 at Hamilton

SBK7/2

Timeform

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

