Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus

Progressive Topteam can win again

Roberto Caro better than result last time

More to come from Sudu

Topteam shaped well on his qualifying run in a race which has worked out well over an extended mile at this course in April and he has taken his form to new heights since entering handicaps and moving up in trip.

He was suited by the combination of the step up to a mile and a quarter and a well-run race when opening his account at Chester at the end of May, finding plenty in the closing stages to win convincingly.

Topteam proved a 7lb rise for that win very workable, given a more positive ride from an inside draw and again proving very strong at the finish, going on again when tackled in the final furlong to narrowly beat a next-time-out winner.

He's gone up another 6lb in the weights, but this even bigger test of stamina is sure to suit him, and he looks one to keep on the right side at present - he has the Horse In Focus Flag as well as the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating.

Recommended Bet Back Topteam in the 16:38 Thirsk SBK 1/1

Roberto Caro progressed well last season, winning three times, and he showed the benefit of his reappearance run when shaping much better than the bare result at York last time.

He was beaten half a length in a blanket finish by the reopposing Kats Bob on that occasion, but he did particularly well to get as close as he did given his track position, the only one who raced on the stand side to get remotely involved.

Roberto Caro was doing all of his best work at the finish and a subsequent 1lb rise puts him back up to his last winning mark. He's handicapped to strike and may even have more to offer judged by his latest run - he's at least 4lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Roberto Caro in the 17:13 Thirsk SBK 3/1

Sudu showed clear signs of ability on his first three starts, not beaten far by the now-smart Royal Ascot winner Merchant on his second start over a mile, and he very much caught the eye on his recent handicap debut at Newbury.

That was his first time back on turf since his debut and he was unlucky not to finish much closer upped four furlongs in trip, repeatedly meeting trouble at a crucial stage of the race.

Sudu was upsides the eventual winner when hampered for the third time approaching the final furlong and still ran on well for a hands-and-heels ride close home. He's very much one to keep an eye on moving forward - he's a Horse In Focus who remains open to improvement - and must have an excellent chance having been left on the same mark.

Recommended Bet Back Sudu in the 19:58 Epsom SBK 6/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here