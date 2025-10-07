Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Navan

Tachos has been found a less competitive contest

Galician Girl stands out on Timeform ratings

Unexposed Art Lover can resume progress

Tachos was beaten by a couple of subsequent winners when a close-up third at Leopardstown on her penultimate start, and she also shaped well when fifth in a stronger handicap at the same venue last month.

Tachos made good headway towards the far side to hit the front over a furlong out but, in a race run at a strong gallop, was unable to sustain that effort and was picked off by some more patiently-ridden rivals inside the final furlong and ultimately finished fifth.

Given how that race developed, Tachos probably would have benefited from being played later, so it was a promising effort under the circumstances. Timeform's reporter awarded her the Horse In Focus Flag, marking her out as one likely to be of interest next time, and she makes appeal off the same mark here in a much less competitive event. She tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Tachos in the 16:24 at Navan SBK 11/4

Galician Girl made little impact on her first couple of starts this season, but they were in big-field events at Leopardstown. She was found a much less competitive handicap at Ayr on her penultimate start and took advantage to open her account for the John McConnell stable with something to spare, quickening up best off the steady pace to beat a subsequent winner by a length and a quarter.

Galician Girl then produced an even better effort in defeat when runner-up in a 14-runner handicap at Dundalk last month, though admittedly a steady pace meant that became less competitive than it looked and a prominent position became a big advantage.

Even so, that Dundalk run underlined that Galician Girl is back in form, so she makes appeal off this 4 lb lower mark on turf. She has the same Timeform rating on turf as the all-weather - implying she's as effective on this surface - and heads the weight-adjusted ratings for this contest by 3 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Galician Girl in the 17:27 at Navan SBK 11/2

Art Lover showed run-by-run progress in maiden/ novice company and got off the mark at Ffos Las on his third start, comfortably beating a rival who brought stronger form to the table. There was a lot to like about how Art Lover quickened up to score by two and a quarter lengths, completing the task in the style of one who would carry on progressing.

He failed to immediately build on that when making his handicap debut in a competitive and strong-looking event at Doncaster last month, but he wasn't seen to best effect there given he met trouble when trying to make headway over a furlong out before staying on again.

Art Lover was described by Timeform's reporter as 'one of the nicer types physically' and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's capable of better. He's the only runner in this nursery with the small 'p' and is taken to progress past his rivals.